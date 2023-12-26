AUS vs PAK: These Guys Have Been Outstanding, Shaheen Afridi Bowled Well Today With Not A Lot Of Luck – David Warner Lauds Pakistan Pacers For Their Brilliant Bowling

Australian opening batsman David Warner praised the Pakistan bowlers for their impressive bowling performance on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test match. The Pakistani pace bowlers found plenty of movement in the overcast conditions but were unable to take full advantage of the favourable conditions to pick up more wickets.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bowl first on a pitch that favoured seam bowling. The Pakistani bowlers bowled a good length and got some early swing, with Warner given an early opportunity by Abdullah Shafique at second slip, from where he went on to score 38 runs out of 83 balls before being dismissed just before lunch.

There was a brief rain break during play, but Pakistan maintained the pressure after the break. Marnus Labuschagne survived a couple of LBW shouts, but veteran Australian batter Steve Smith as he edged one to the keeper.

At the end of Day 1 play, David Warner spoke to the media and praised Pakistan’s bowling performance, saying that they had bowled incredibly well throughout the day, hitting the right line and length consistently. He also added that Shaheen Afridi was unlucky not to have taken more wickets on Day 1 despite bowling exceedingly well.

“I don’t think it really matters about your pace if you’re putting the ball in the right areas. Pakistan bowled extremely well today. I was taken aback by how many overs Shaheen has bowled already”.

“It was a long day for him. If you’re not bowling quick in Australia, you have to hit the right line & length to create something. These guys (Pakistan’s pacers) have been outstanding. Shaheen bowled well today with not a lot of luck,” David Warner said.

Australia reached 187/3 at stumps in the rain-curtailed first day, due to the knocks of Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja, while Pakistan battled all day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, picking up only three wickets on seamer-friendly conditions.

Currently, Marnus Labuschagne looks to be in full control of his innings and will hope to build a valuable partnership with Travis Head on Day 2 to help Australia post a big total on the 1st innings.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be looking to keep hitting that good line and lengths, find some swing, and take wickets as quickly as possible.