AUS vs PAK: Veteran Australian Opener David Warner Makes Plea To Return His Missing Baggy Green Ahead Of The Farewell Test

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has requested on social media for the return of his backpack carrying his baggy green cap, which went lost on the flight from Melbourne to Sydney ahead of his farewell Test.

The 37-year-old will play his farewell Test at the home ground this week and is keen to regain his cap.

David Warner’s name will go down in Test cricket history as one of the most energetic and successful opening batters. With multiple milestones to his name, the New South Wales cricketer has played a key role in Australia’s victories, displaying an aggressive brand of cricket that has earned him a strong following with fans around the globe.

In an emotional video posted on Instagram, David Warner reported that his backpack had been missed in transit between the second Test in Melbourne and the team’s arrival in Sydney. Warner will play his 112th and final Test for Australia against Pakistan in Wednesday’s third Test at the SCG.

“Hi all, this is my last resort, but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown on @qantas to Sydney a few days ago. @qantas have said they checked their cameras and have not seen anyone open our bags and take the backpack.

“However they do have blind spots. If you are the person, who was either working for the company driving it to and from the airport or working for @qantas and have, by chance, just wanted the backpack, I have one for. I would be grateful if this were returned asap. Thanks.”

“Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media and I’m happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens,” David Warner said in a video posted on his Instagram handle.

David Warner will make his 112th appearance and final Test on Wednesday in his home city of Sydney, having scored 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, with 26 tons and 36 half-centuries.

Australian cricket fans are preparing to say farewell to one of their most renowned openers, David Warner, who will make his final red-ball appearance in the forthcoming third Test against Pakistan. Warner’s stellar Test career will come to an end with the New Year Test, which will begin on January 3 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.