AUS vs PAK: We Managed To Keep Winning And So The Selectors Kept The Faith In Me – David Warner Opens Up On His Place In Australian Test Team

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs PAK: We Managed To Keep Winning And So The Selectors Kept The Faith In Me – David Warner Opens Up On His Place In Australian Test Team

All

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: We Managed To Keep Winning And So The Selectors Kept The Faith In Me – David Warner Opens Up On His Place In Australian Test Team

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 14, 2023 at 1:34 PM

AUS vs PAK: We Managed To Keep Winning And So The Selectors Kept The Faith In Me &#8211; David Warner Opens Up On His Place In Australian Test Team

Australian Test opener David Warner says he was tired of the narrative being all about me in the run-up to Australia’s Farewell series against Pakistan. The three-Test series has been billed as the fiery left-hander’s farewell tour for the Baggy Greens in the longer format of the game.

David Warner made his Test debut against New Zealand in Brisbane in 2011. He has appeared in 109 matches and scored 8487 runs at an average of 44.43, including 25 centuries and 36 half-centuries. The Southpaw had an underwhelming last couple of years, where he failed to make an impact for the team in red-ball cricket.

Speaking ahead of the first game on Thursday in Perth, David Warner stated that finishing his test career in Sydney was his objective and that making runs and doing what was best for the team would determine how he ended his career. He feels that winning against England has helped the selectors to keep faith in him.

“For me, leading into the World Test championship it was about how many Tests I was going to play. Look back, if people read my comments, the ideal scenario would be to finish in Australia.” 

David Warner
David Warner Credits: Twitter

“But you’ve still got to score runs; you’ve still got to perform. Lord’s was going to be my last Test if I wasn’t scoring runs in England. But we managed to keep winning and keep going well, so the selectors kept the faith in me and in the team,” David Warner said.

David Warner has expressed a wish to play the New Year’s Test at his home ground, the SCG, to cap off his great Test career. Given his recent Test form and involvement in the 2018 Sandpaper incident, many former cricketers questioned the Australian opener’s selection for a major farewell series against Pakistan on home soil.

It’s Not About Me At All It’s Not About The Team – David Warner

David Warner urged the media to keep focusing more on the team rather than sticking to individual performance, expressing his unhappiness that things have become more about him and believing that it is more vital to keep the team in front of everyone.

“Moving forward from there, it’s one of those things where you’ve got to perform. I want to keep the media focused on the team and, the Ashes and the World Test Championship”.

David Warner
David Warner Credits: Twitter

“I was sick of it all being about me. It’s not about me at all. It’s about the team. If we’re winning and we’re succeeding, and I’m doing my job, so be it,” David Warner added.

The third and final game of the series will be played in David Warner’s home ground. The Left-handed batter has stated his desire to play the New Year’s Test on his home field of Sydney Cricket Ground to conclude his Test career.

Tagged:

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

David Warner

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Related Article
Australia Head Coach Is Always Australian, India And Pakistan Should Have Coaches From Their Own Country &#8211; Gautam Gambhir
Australia Head Coach Is Always Australian, India And Pakistan Should Have Coaches From Their Own Country – Gautam Gambhir

Dec 14, 2023, 3:10 PM

AUS vs PAK: Here’s Why Australian Opener Usman Khawaja Wearing Black Armband Against Pakistan
AUS vs PAK: Here’s Why Australian Opener Usman Khawaja Wearing Black Armband Against Pakistan

Dec 14, 2023, 2:17 PM

AUS vs PAK: We Managed To Keep Winning And So The Selectors Kept The Faith In Me &#8211; David Warner Opens Up On His Place In Australian Test Team
AUS vs PAK: We Managed To Keep Winning And So The Selectors Kept The Faith In Me – David Warner Opens Up On His Place In Australian Test Team

Dec 14, 2023, 1:34 PM

AUS vs PAK: With Historic Milestone On Cards Against Pakistan In The 1st Test, Nathan Lyon Opens Up On His Retirement Plans
AUS vs PAK: With Historic Milestone On Cards Against Pakistan In The 1st Test, Nathan Lyon Opens Up On His Retirement Plans

Dec 14, 2023, 10:48 AM

AUS vs PAK: Praise In Public, Criticise In Private&#8230; &#8211; Justin Langer Lambasts Mitchell Johnson Over His Comments On David Warner
AUS vs PAK: Praise In Public, Criticise In Private… – Justin Langer Lambasts Mitchell Johnson Over His Comments On David Warner

Dec 13, 2023, 1:18 PM

AUS vs PAK: I Don&#8217;t Think His Intention Is To Make Too Much Of A Fuss&#8230; &#8211; Pat Cummins Defends Usman Khawaja Ahead Of The 1st Test Against Pakistan
AUS vs PAK: I Don’t Think His Intention Is To Make Too Much Of A Fuss… – Pat Cummins Defends Usman Khawaja Ahead Of The 1st Test Against Pakistan

Dec 13, 2023, 12:47 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy