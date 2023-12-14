AUS vs PAK: We Managed To Keep Winning And So The Selectors Kept The Faith In Me – David Warner Opens Up On His Place In Australian Test Team

Australian Test opener David Warner says he was tired of the narrative being all about me in the run-up to Australia’s Farewell series against Pakistan. The three-Test series has been billed as the fiery left-hander’s farewell tour for the Baggy Greens in the longer format of the game.

David Warner made his Test debut against New Zealand in Brisbane in 2011. He has appeared in 109 matches and scored 8487 runs at an average of 44.43, including 25 centuries and 36 half-centuries. The Southpaw had an underwhelming last couple of years, where he failed to make an impact for the team in red-ball cricket.

Speaking ahead of the first game on Thursday in Perth, David Warner stated that finishing his test career in Sydney was his objective and that making runs and doing what was best for the team would determine how he ended his career. He feels that winning against England has helped the selectors to keep faith in him.

“For me, leading into the World Test championship it was about how many Tests I was going to play. Look back, if people read my comments, the ideal scenario would be to finish in Australia.”

“But you’ve still got to score runs; you’ve still got to perform. Lord’s was going to be my last Test if I wasn’t scoring runs in England. But we managed to keep winning and keep going well, so the selectors kept the faith in me and in the team,” David Warner said.

David Warner has expressed a wish to play the New Year’s Test at his home ground, the SCG, to cap off his great Test career. Given his recent Test form and involvement in the 2018 Sandpaper incident, many former cricketers questioned the Australian opener’s selection for a major farewell series against Pakistan on home soil.

It’s Not About Me At All It’s Not About The Team – David Warner

David Warner urged the media to keep focusing more on the team rather than sticking to individual performance, expressing his unhappiness that things have become more about him and believing that it is more vital to keep the team in front of everyone.

“Moving forward from there, it’s one of those things where you’ve got to perform. I want to keep the media focused on the team and, the Ashes and the World Test Championship”.

“I was sick of it all being about me. It’s not about me at all. It’s about the team. If we’re winning and we’re succeeding, and I’m doing my job, so be it,” David Warner added.

The third and final game of the series will be played in David Warner’s home ground. The Left-handed batter has stated his desire to play the New Year’s Test on his home field of Sydney Cricket Ground to conclude his Test career.