AUS vs PAK: "We're Not Going To Make The Decision Until The Deadline…" – Andrew McDonald Opens Up On Potential Replacement Of David Warner

Avinash T
Dec 30, 2023 at 12:51 PM

AUS vs PAK: "We're Not Going To Make The Decision Until The Deadline…" – Andrew McDonald Opens Up On Potential Replacement Of David Warner

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald stated that they are considering all options for the opening batsman position, including specialist openers Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Matt Renshaw, as well as all-rounder Cameron Green returning to the middle order. Pat Cummins-led side will be looking for a replacement for David Warner in the upcoming West Indies test series.

Australia has had a consistent team throughout the Test summer, and this will be the third consecutive match at the SCG to celebrate David Warner’s farewell from the format. The selectors are looking for a replacement for the left-handed opener for the West Indies series in January, with Cameron Green still being a genuine possibility to be recalled as part of a batting order overhaul.

After the team’s second victory over the Pakistan side, Andrew McDonald spoke to the media and confirmed that Australian all-rounder Cameron Green would definitely be considered for the opening spot.

“All options will be considered, and I said we’re not going to make the decision until the deadline which will be the West Indies game”.

Andrew McDonald And Pat Cummins
Andrew McDonald And Pat Cummins Credits: Twitter

“There’s a few options. Everyone is well aware of the options. I’m a person that once you know when you’re going to make the decision, you make it at that point in time. Until then the discussions will be open. We’ll put a deadline on that. That’ll be the West Indies selection meeting. Cameron Green, as a discussion around who are the best six batters, has definitely been in the conversation,” Andrew McDonald said.

The choice between selecting a specialist or experienced opener in Harris, Bancroft, or Renshaw, and reshaping the batting order to accommodate them remains a hot topic among selectors. The prospect of having two all-rounders in Marsh and Green remains very appealing for the team in the longer format of the game.

David Warner Not A Selector, It Great When A Fellow Player Endorses Someone Else Internally – Andrew McDonald

Meanwhile, David Warner lauded Marcus Harris as a potential replacement for him in Test cricket during the Boxing Day Test. However, Andrew McDonald replied with a smile that it was not a hint to the selectors’ thinking and that the departing opener had offered a different name earlier in the year.

Pat Cummins And David Warner
Pat Cummins And David Warner Credits: Twitter

“Davey’s not a selector and I remember back to when I think Davey endorsed Matt Renshaw so I think the next one will probably be Cam Bancroft and then Cameron Green and he’ll have all bases covered, but…it’s great when a fellow player endorses someone else internally. It means that they’ve probably excluded other players as well, but he was asked his opinion and we’re happy with him to express that,” Andrew McDonald added.

It appears that Marcus Harris could be the preferred candidate, who will be recruited to the team for the West Indies series and reintroduced to the playing group. Meanwhile, Cameron Green is without a BBL contract and has not played since the Prime Minister’s XI’s match against Pakistan in early December and would be key to the team in the West Indies series.

Tagged:

Andrew McDonald

Aus vs Pak 2023

Australia National Cricket Team

David Warner

Pakistan National Cricket Team

