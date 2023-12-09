AUS vs PAK: We’ve Had A Great Time With Him As The Captain For Pakistan – Shadab Khan On Babar Azam Stepping Down From Captaincy

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  AUS vs PAK: We've Had A Great Time With Him As The Captain For Pakistan – Shadab Khan On Babar Azam Stepping Down From Captaincy

Cricket News

AUS vs PAK: We’ve Had A Great Time With Him As The Captain For Pakistan – Shadab Khan On Babar Azam Stepping Down From Captaincy

Avinash T
Dec 9, 2023 at 2:36 PM

AUS vs PAK: We&#8217;ve Had A Great Time With Him As The Captain For Pakistan &#8211; Shadab Khan On Babar Azam Stepping Down From Captaincy

Star Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has shared his thoughts about Babar Azam stepping down from captaincy following Pakistan’s poor campaign in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023 in India. Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi have taken over as Test and T20 captains following the departure of Babar Azam.

Babar Azam was named captain in both white-ball forms in 2019 and Tests in 2020, but could not make an impact as a leader for the Pakistan team. Throughout the ODI World Cup 2023, his tactics and captaincy were scrutinized, and with much speculation in the media about his role with the Pakistan team, he stepped down from the leadership position.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Shadab Khan stated that Babar Azam’s decision to step down from captaincy was an individual decision and that the team had a great time under his leadership. The Pakistan all-rounder said that is excited to see Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy, who has done a brilliant job as a leader in the Pakistan Super League, stating that he is looking forward to playing under Pakistan pace bowling sensation in the upcoming tours.

“Look, everyone has their own decision, and Babar has stepped down. We send him our best wishes. We’ve had a great time with him as the captain of Pakistan. Now, Shaheen has taken on the role, and we’re excited about it”.

Shadab Khan
Shadab Khan Credits: Twitter

“We’ve witnessed his [Shaheen’s] captaincy in the PSL, and it feels great. Let’s see how it goes playing under his captaincy for the first time; it will give an idea of how much fun it is, and I am very excited to play under Shaheen’s captaincy,” Shadab Khan said.

Following Pakistan’s disappointing performances in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, Babar renounced leadership responsibility in all three forms. Despite the criticism, Pakistan’s skipper, Babar Azam, has a remarkable record, with 78 victories and 44 losses in 134 games across all formats.

Shaheen Afridi can move the ball in both directions and also possesses a respectable speed to trouble opponents with both new and old balls. He would be eager to inspire the team in the T20 format of the game given his brilliant bowling skills and valuable contribution with the bat at the lower order.

The team will strive to establish a strong team in preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Aus vs Pak 2023

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Shadab Khan

AUS vs PAK: Star Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Explains The Reason Behind Skipping The Big Bash League And Playing Four-Day Cricket
AUS vs PAK: Star Pakistan All-Rounder Shadab Khan Explains The Reason Behind Skipping The Big Bash League And Playing Four-Day Cricket

Dec 9, 2023, 3:33 PM

AUS vs PAK: We’ve Had A Great Time With Him As The Captain For Pakistan – Shadab Khan On Babar Azam Stepping Down From Captaincy

Dec 9, 2023, 2:36 PM

Young Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Likely To Miss The First Test Against Australia Due To Discomfort In His Right Leg – Reports

Dec 9, 2023, 2:16 PM

AUS vs PAK: The Goal Is To Build A Culture Where There Are Many Leaders… – Shan Masood Opens Up On The Leadership Group In The Team

Dec 7, 2023, 3:16 PM

I Salute Babar Bhai, He Was So Strong And Kept Going – Rahmanullah Gurbaz Lauds Babar Azam For His “Never Give Up” Attitude

Dec 7, 2023, 2:35 PM

AUS vs PAK: It Looked Like A Bit Of An Aggressive Attack On David Warner’s Personality – Brad Haddin Slams Mitchell Johnson For His Comments

Dec 6, 2023, 4:25 PM

