sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • AUS vs WI 2024: Protestors Delay Start Of Second Day At The Gabba

AUS vs WI 2024: Protestors Delay Start Of Second Day At The Gabba

Sportzwiki Editor

Jan 26, 2024 at 12:20 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
AUS vs WI 2024: Protestors Delay Start Of Second Day At The Gabba

The start of the second day’s play of the ongoing second AUS vs WI Test between Australia and West Indies at the Gabba was delayed due to a protest.

As per reports, the Gabba faced a temporary lockdown as fans were not allowed to enter the stadium as the administrators of the Brisbane venue implemented a lockdown. The reason behind the lockdown was a security breach. The incident took place outside Gate 2 of the venue as Invasion Day protesters gathered before the start of the day’s play.

According to the reports, the protestors were displaying messages such as “No Justice, No Sport”. During the protest, two protesters also managed to evade the security personnel and entered the venue through Gate 1. Around 100 protestors with megaphones were involved in a confrontation with the police.

As a result, Cricket Australia administrators had to initiate a precautionary lockdown at the Gabba. The broadcasters were told to leave the playing surface while the ground staff were barred from moving between sections.

The lockdown was eventually lifted after the Queensland Police and security took control of the proceedings. Fortunately, the lockdown did not last long and things came under control after only about five to ten minutes. There was a disruption after the start of the game too, as a protestor entered the field while holding an Aboriginal flag and lay down on the playing surface.

Australia on back foot in 2nd AUS vs WI Test:

Talking about the game, West Indies have taken command of the game. The visitors recovered from 64 for 5 to end day one on 266 for 8 thanks to half-centuries from Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge. They were eventually bowled out for 311.

In reply, Australia have started in a disastrous manner and were reeling at 24 for 4 at tea on day two. Kemar Roach rocked Australia’s top order by taking 3 wickets while Alzarri Joseph picked up 1 wicket. Roach dismissed Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Travis Head while Joseph sent back Marnus Labuschagne.

Tagged:

AUS vs WI 2024

Australia National Cricket Team

West Indies National Cricket Team

Related Article
Watch: Kemar Roach&#8217;s Comical Run-Out After Horrendous Mix-up And Slip
Watch: Kemar Roach’s Comical Run-Out After Horrendous Mix-up And Slip

Jan 26, 2024, 12:40 PM

AUS vs WI 2024: Protestors Delay Start Of Second Day At The Gabba
AUS vs WI 2024: Protestors Delay Start Of Second Day At The Gabba

Jan 26, 2024, 12:20 PM

Watch &#8211; AUS vs WI: Josh Hazlewood Avoids Celebration With COVID-positive Cameron Green In 2nd Test
Watch – AUS vs WI: Josh Hazlewood Avoids Celebration With COVID-positive Cameron Green In 2nd Test

Jan 25, 2024, 1:57 PM

AUS vs WI: Australian Opener David Warner Asked To Fly Back Home From Dubai To Play Against West Indies In T20 Series
AUS vs WI: Australian Opener David Warner Asked To Fly Back Home From Dubai To Play Against West Indies In T20 Series

Jan 23, 2024, 4:53 PM

AUS vs WI: Travis Head Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Thursday&#8217;s Day-night Test Against The West Indies In Brisbane
AUS vs WI: Travis Head Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Thursday’s Day-night Test Against The West Indies In Brisbane

Jan 22, 2024, 2:39 PM

AUS vs WI: Jake Fraser-McGurk And Xavier Bartlett Named As Replacement Of Glenn Maxwell And Jhye Richardson In Australia&#8217;s ODI Squad
AUS vs WI: Jake Fraser-McGurk And Xavier Bartlett Named As Replacement Of Glenn Maxwell And Jhye Richardson In Australia’s ODI Squad

Jan 22, 2024, 2:32 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy