AUS vs WI 2024: Protestors Delay Start Of Second Day At The Gabba

The start of the second day’s play of the ongoing second AUS vs WI Test between Australia and West Indies at the Gabba was delayed due to a protest.

As per reports, the Gabba faced a temporary lockdown as fans were not allowed to enter the stadium as the administrators of the Brisbane venue implemented a lockdown. The reason behind the lockdown was a security breach. The incident took place outside Gate 2 of the venue as Invasion Day protesters gathered before the start of the day’s play.

According to the reports, the protestors were displaying messages such as “No Justice, No Sport”. During the protest, two protesters also managed to evade the security personnel and entered the venue through Gate 1. Around 100 protestors with megaphones were involved in a confrontation with the police.

As a result, Cricket Australia administrators had to initiate a precautionary lockdown at the Gabba. The broadcasters were told to leave the playing surface while the ground staff were barred from moving between sections.

The lockdown was eventually lifted after the Queensland Police and security took control of the proceedings. Fortunately, the lockdown did not last long and things came under control after only about five to ten minutes. There was a disruption after the start of the game too, as a protestor entered the field while holding an Aboriginal flag and lay down on the playing surface.

Australia on back foot in 2nd AUS vs WI Test:

Talking about the game, West Indies have taken command of the game. The visitors recovered from 64 for 5 to end day one on 266 for 8 thanks to half-centuries from Joshua Da Silva and Kavem Hodge. They were eventually bowled out for 311.

In reply, Australia have started in a disastrous manner and were reeling at 24 for 4 at tea on day two. Kemar Roach rocked Australia’s top order by taking 3 wickets while Alzarri Joseph picked up 1 wicket. Roach dismissed Steve Smith, Cameron Green and Travis Head while Joseph sent back Marnus Labuschagne.