Cricket News

AUS vs WI: Australia Announce ODI Squad For West Indies Series, Steve Smith To Lead


Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Jan 10, 2024 at 9:59 AM

AUS vs WI: Australia Announce ODI Squad For West Indies Series, Steve Smith To Lead

Australia, on Wednesday (January 10), announced their squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies at home. West Indies are scheduled to play two Tests, three ODIs and as many T20Is against the team from Down Under.

The Test series will begin West Indies’ multi-format series tour. The ODI series is scheduled to get underway on February 2. It will be Australia’s first ODI assignment since their stunning World Cup triumph in November. And the man who led them to the title – Pat Cummins – won’t be in charge of the team.

The star bowler along with several other big names has been rested for the series. The other big names who have been given a break from the three-match ODI series are – Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. In Cummins’ absence, Steve Smith has been given the responsibility to lead the ODI side.

Australia ODI squad for West Indies series:

With the first-choice pacers rested for the AUS vs WI series, uncapped Lance Morris has earned his maiden call-up in the ODIs. The highly-rated pacer is yet to play any game for Australia in any format. Jhye Richardson has also earned a recall for the first time since the tour of Sri Lanka in 2022.

The hosts have also included Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie and Matt Short in the ODI squad. Both Hardie and Short made their ODI debuts last year and have done well in the ongoing Big Bash League. Meanwhile, Australia have dropped senior allrounder Marcus Stoinis from the team as he continues to struggle with his form.

“It is a little over 12 months until the Champions Trophy and further opportunities for the likes of Aaron Hardie, Matt Short, Jhye Richardson, and Nathan Ellis will be valuable both to our ongoing improvement as a team and also further their personal experiences in ODI cricket,” national selector George Bailey said.

“The squad strikes a balance between players continuing to make their mark on international cricket, playing alongside some of our most experienced players with an eye to the future in this format,” he added.

Australia ODI squad vs West Indies

Steve Smith, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

Tagged:

AUS vs WI

Australia National Cricket Team

Steve Smith

West Indies National Cricket Team

