AUS vs WI: Australian Opener David Warner Asked To Fly Back Home From Dubai To Play Against West Indies In T20 Series

Veteran Australia opener David Warner, who just retired from Tests and ODIs has been asked to return home to play the T20 series against the West Indies in preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. The 37-year-old is presently captaining the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 tournament.

The Australian opener resigned from red-ball cricket following the SCG Test, as well as the ODI format, but has stated that he would continue his T20 career as he prepares for the T20 World Cup.

The Left-handed opener will participate in the forthcoming three-match T20 series against the West Indies at home, followed by a three-match series against the Black Caps in New Zealand as the team cranks up their preparations for the marquee event.

Speaking to the media, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Australian players would gather on February 7th to begin preparations for the T20 series against the West Indies, that David Warner would be part of the team’s plans, and that the team would play a full-strength squad in the New Zealand series.

“I think most of our players that are going over there are due back on the 7th in preparation for the T20 in Hobart against West Indies.

So, Davey will be a part of those plans. We’ll look to be at full strength for the New Zealand series, we’ve got six games before the World Cup, and a lot of the World Cup planning is in place at the moment,” Andrew McDonald said.

The Australian veteran will undoubtedly have to cut his time in the league. David Warner struggled to get going in the ILT20 following slow-scoring knocks of 37 and 13 for the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, hitting one off seven balls as he holed out to Trent Boult in the first encounter and 20 off 27 balls as his side lost to Sharjah Warriors in the second encounter.

Australia will next prepare for the third leg of the West Indies tour of Australia, which will include a three-match series in the shortest format. The Baggy Greens will then play three more T20Is in New Zealand as part of their final preparations for the 20-team T20 World Cup.