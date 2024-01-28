AUS vs WI: Cameron Green Could Be The Next Jacques Kallis Of International Cricket – Nathan Lyon

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon feels all-rounder Cameron Green has the potential to be the next Jacques Kallis of international cricket. Since his international debut in 2020, the 24-year-old has been regarded as a generational talent, who can be key to Australia’s success across the formats.

Cameron Green has matured on the international circuit and has the potential to be the next big star in International Cricket. Cameron Green’s name had already made waves before he made his international debut for Australia, with many characterizing him as a generational talent. Green’s top-tier performances over the last couple of years have justified his title.

Speaking to reporters, Nathan Lyon said that Cameron Green has given him a lot of difficulties in Shield cricket, but he believes that the 24-year-old will succeed and feels that he could be the next Jacques Kallis in International Cricket, batting at the No.4 position.

“There is so much confidence in that change room around all the guys and not just Smithy batting at No.1 and Cameron at number four. I have had the challenge of bowling to Greeny in Shield cricket with him batting at No.4 and he has given me a lot of headaches”.

“I actually enjoy seeing him bat at number four and I feel like he could be the next Jacques Kallis of international cricket at number four,” Nathan Lyon said.

Jacques Kallis has arguably established himself as one of the finest in the business in South Africa. The retired cricketer has been an exceptional cricketer during his playing career, scoring over 25000 international runs and taking over 500 wickets.

Cameron Green’s addition to the Australian side has provided the team with the dynamism of Jacques Kallis and Shane Watson. The 24-year-old can contribute to the team with his bowling, fielding, and batting, which makes him a vital part of the Australian side across the formats.

Although Cameron Green had a brilliant century in India last year, he had a string of low scores which led to his replacement with Mitchell Marsh in the Ashes. However, with Warner’s retirement, Green is back in the reckoning and is expected to play in the Australian middle order.