AUS vs WI: Cricket West Indies Announces 15-Member Squad For White Ball Series Against Australia

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a full-strength squad for the forthcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia, which begins on February 2 after the conclusion of a two-match test series. The Men in Maroon are first scheduled to play a couple of Tests between January 17 to 29 as part of the World Test Championship cycle.

The ODI squad will be led by Shai Hope, while Rovman Powell will captain the T20I side to get their combination right going into the 2024 T20 World Cup on their home soil. The West Indies made a strong comeback in white-ball cricket with a brilliant home performance against England, and they will look to build on that.

Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers, who made themselves unavailable to play in the Test series, have rejoined the West Indies T20I squad. However, they are not included in the ODI squad, whereas Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford were allowed to play franchise cricket before reporting for the T20I series.

In a statement released, Cricket West Indies Chief Selector Desmond Haynes expects the West Indies to be more competitive in the ODI series against Australia following their brilliant performance against England at home and believes that the T20 series will be critical to the team’s preparation for the T20 World Cup.

“On the back of a series win against England, we are expecting our ODI team to be very competitive in Australia. We have some new inclusions, who have impressed over a significant period, and a couple of returning players, who we think will have an impact.

“For the T20I series, this forms part of our crucial preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup where we are hosts. We are hoping to build on strong overall performances against India and England and to keep improving as we approach the major tournament,” Desmond Haynes said.

The white-ball leg of the West Indies tour of Australia will begin with the ODI series. The T20 International series will be held in Hobart, Adelaide, and Perth on February 9, 11, and 13, respectively, which will feature Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell on the side.

West Indies ODI squad vs Australia

Shai Hope (capt), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

West Indies T20I squad vs Australia

Rovman Powell (capt), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas