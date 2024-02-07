AUS vs WI: He Smashed It, What An Idiot, That Is Just Unforgivable – Mark Waugh Lambasts Kjorn Ottley For Gifting His Wicket Away

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh referred to West Indies batsman Kjorn Ottley as “an idiot” during the third One-Day International between Australia and West Indies. Despite getting a big inside advantage, the southpaw walked away without using the DRS, ruining a promising start.

The dismissal came in the third over of the game, when the Australian fast-bowling sensation Xavier Bartlett bowled a full delivery that curved back into the middle stump. The umpire raised his finger, and Ottley checked with his partner Alick Athanaze before going off, having scored eight runs off seven deliveries with the massive inside edge shown later by the broadcasters.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Mark Waugh expressed his disappointment that Kjorn Ottley did not review such an evident inside edge, stating that it is ‘unforgivable’ and referring to him as an idiot. He yelled in the commentary box in dismay that Ottley didn’t review such an evident inside edge and handed off his wicket to Xavier Bartlet.

“He’s smashed it — what an idiot, It sounded like there was two noises. My goodness, what are they doing? That is just unforgivable,” Mark Waugh said.

The West Indies were then knocked out for 86 before 25 overs. Jake Fraser-McGurk and Josh Inglis shared a 67-run partnership for the first wicket, chasing down the target in 6.5 overs to win by eight wickets.

Xavier Bartlett made an impressive international debut, collecting four wickets in the first game against the Windies at MCG and bowling the visitors out for 231. He was rested for the second ODI but returned to take another four wickets and won the Player of the Match award for his brilliance in the debut series.

Following a devastating setback to the young West Indies side in the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, the Australians have been merciless in the ODI series despite missing several first-choice players.

The two sides will now compete in the shortest format of the game, which begins on Friday, February 9 in Hobart. In December 2023, the West Indies defeated England 3-2 at home in a five-match T20I series.

The Men in Maroon will be in great spirits for the T20I series, with key players returning to the side and which could act as final preparation for them in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

After playing against the West Indies, Australia will travel to New Zealand to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests in Wellington, Auckland, and Christchurch.