AUS vs WI: I Can’t Wait To Get My Hands On Him In This Squad – Daren Sammy Hints At Inclusion Of Shamar Joseph In White-Ball Plans Ahead Of 2024 T20 World Cup

West Indies’ white-ball head coach Daren Sammy believes that the young fast-bowling sensation Shamar Joseph might make his way back into the West Indies T20 team in time for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the West Indies and the United States. The 24-year-old has been a standout performer for the Men in Maroon during the two-match Test series in Australia.

Shamar Joseph stunned the cricketing world by taking 7 for 68 to lead the West Indies to a historic Test victory over Australia at the Gabba. The youngster made his debut through CPL 2023 and followed it up with a maiden five-wicket haul in his debut Test in Adelaide, where he dismissed veteran Australian opener Steve Smith with his first ball in Test cricket.

Speaking to the media, Daren Sammy expressed confidence that Shamar Joseph will become an all-format player for the West Indies in the future, citing his outstanding performance in recent months. Sammy also stated that Joseph has given the selectors a good headache with the T20 World Cup coming up.

“He will definitely be an all-format player, I can’t wait to get my hands on him in this squad. But look, everything has a process to it. That’s the way myself and the chairman of selectors operate. What he’s done, he’s created a really good headache for me with the World Cup coming up, building forward in the ODI team”.

“We got other guys like Jayden Seales, who’s injured at the moment. So we’re developing a core in all formats that enables us to pick from good positions, guys that are performing and that’s what you want as a cricketing nation,” Daren Sammy said.

Joseph was signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors of the Caribbean Premier League last year, and he played two games in the 2023 season without taking a wicket but impressed everyone with a skillset in the shorter format of the game. His career includes only two official T20s, two List-A matches, and seven first-class caps, but he could be an exciting option for West Indies in the marquee event.

If The Guy’s Injured, Let Him Go Home And Rest – Daren Sammy

Daren Sammy revealed that there had been discussions with the selectors about keeping him in Australia for limited-over series but he preferred to let him return home to recover and celebrate with his family.