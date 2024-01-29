AUS vs WI: I Don’t Think He’s Paying Enough Attention To His Side’s Underachievement – Ian Healy Slams Pat Cummins For Being Too Nice

Former Australian wicket-keeper-batter Ian Healy has criticised Pat Cummins for being too nice to the West Indies after their defeat in Brisbane. Healy believes that the Australian skipper should have admitted more about how the Baggy Greens failed to chase down a small target.

In the match, Australia was chasing 216 runs to win the series at Gabba. At one stage, the team was comfortably placed at 113-2.

However, West Indies’ right-arm seamer Shamar Joseph changed the complexion of the game by rattling the Australian middle-order batters in the second innings. Overall, Joseph claimed seven wickets, and the West Indies team won the historic match by eight runs.

Speaking on SENQ Pat and Heals, Ian Healy slammed the Australian captain for his handling of the defeat against West Indies. Healy criticised Pat Cummins for not admitting his underachievement in the match and feels that the Baggy Greens gifted the victory to the Men in Maroon despite being in a stronger position throughout the game.

“You know, I wasn’t that happy with Pat Cummins and how he dealt with. He’s a bit too glowing of the West Indies. I like that bit, but I don’t think he’s paying enough attention to his side’s underachievement.

“Do you reckon they played brilliantly? We only had to chase 216, that means they didn’t play brilliantly until the last day. Australia let them into that match big time,” Ian Healy said.

This victory was significant as it was the West Indies’ first Test match win on Australian soil in 27 years. Steve Smith (91*) stayed unbeaten at one end, keeping Australia in contention, but the other batters failed to provide the necessary support for the other end.

It Was Not Great For Australia -Tim Paine

Former Australian captain Tim Paine acknowledged that the win was a good outcome for the West Indies, but he believed the previous Australian players should first rally around their side.

“I get it from a fan’s point of view, it annoys me when I hear past players commentating and almost barracking. I find that really hard to listen to. It was awesome for the West Indies. It was not great for Australia.

“It wasn’t a great performance. I just don’t like it. It makes me uncomfortable. Why are you barracking against your team? That you played in?” Tim Paine said.

The West Indies victory, jubilation, and emotions were the highlight of the game in Brisbane. For a brief period, the discussion over the future of Test cricket looked irrelevant when the West Indies defeated the great Australians.