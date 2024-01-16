AUS vs WI: I Nearly Vomited, Steve Smith Is Struggling At The Moment – Kim Hughes Lambasts Australia Over Their Choice Of David Warner’s Replacement

Former Australian cricketer Kim Hughes didn’t mince his choice of words to criticize Australian team management for promoting Veteran middle order batter Steve Smith to open the batting over the in-form Cameron Bancroft for the two-match test series against West Indies.

Steve Smith will open the batting for Australia in red-ball cricket for the first time in his 13-year Test career. He will open the innings in the first Test alongside Usman Khawaja against the West Indies on Wednesday in Adelaide. The decision to promote Steve Smith as an opener generated mixed opinions among the fans and experts.

Former Australian captain Kim Hughes expressed his surprise and shock at the decision, implying that there is a bias for Cameron Bancroft in the Australian team, and used harsh terms to criticize Steve Smith and team management and feels that the Veteran batter is better suited for the No.4 spot in the team.

“I nearly vomited. I’ve got no doubts in my mind that if Cameron Bancroft played for New South Wales, he’d be in the Test side. He is in his prime.”

“Touch this, do this, do that [imitates Smith]… never want to leave when I am given out. He’s like a petulant kid. Smith is struggling at the moment. He’s been an absolute superstar, but as an opener, he is no more opener than me opening the bowling. He needs to stay at No.4, get his mojo back if you like, without all the fluff,” Kim Hughes said.

Steve Smith has been Australia’s greatest Test batsman for the past decade performing for the team across the format. He is Australia’s fourth-highest Test run-getter, having scored 9514 runs in 187 innings across 105 Tests as he averages 58.01 in Tests and would be keen on performing in the new role for the Baggy Greens in red-ball cricket.

The former Australian opener has never opened the batting in a test match. Given the increased difficulty of dealing with the new ball, which has more swing and seam movement, the transition from No. 4 to opener will be significant.

The 34-year-old has been a stalwart in Australian cricket and has never let his country down in any decision involving him across the formats. He has centuries in four different Test positions and would hope to add to that total now that he has been promoted to opener.