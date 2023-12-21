AUS vs WI: Seven Uncapped Players Named In West Indies Squad For The Two-match Test Series Against Australia

Cricket West Indies has named seven uncapped players for their two-match Test series against Australia in January. Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the team, with some prominent players opting out to focus on franchise T20 leagues in order to prepare for the home T20 World Cup in 2024.

Following the final T20 game against England, the West Indies Cricket team is preparing for an exciting multi-format visit to Australia. The highly anticipated series between the West Indies and Australia will begin on January 17 and will consist of two Tests followed by 3 ODIs and 3 T20s.

Kraigg Brathwaite has retained his position as captain in the longer format of the game, with Alzarri Joseph taking into the role of vice-captain for the Test series in a significant change. The decision indicates Joseph’s growing influence on the team, as well as management’s confidence in his leadership abilities.

Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers made themselves unavailable as they wanted to look at T20 league options in January. Batter Zachary McCaskie, wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach, allrounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, and Kevin Sinclair, and fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph are among the uncapped players in the squad.

West Indies Test Squad Named for Tour of Australia🏏🌴

Read More Here ▶️ https://t.co/uQFHyD2WSN pic.twitter.com/d0HISX2RTw — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 21, 2023

“The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players. However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year. Australia away is always a challenge, but we are confident in our team,” CWI Chief Selector Desmond Haynes.

The West Indies squad will arrive in Australia on December 30 and will undertake a training camp in Adelaide from January 2-9. From January 10 to 13, they will play a four-day warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide.

The two teams will compete for the Frank Worrell Trophy. The first Test will be held in Adelaide from January 17 to 21, while the second will be a day-night, pink-ball match at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 25 to January 29.

For a long time, the West Indies have not been the most successful in Test cricket. They’ve had a lot of problems in red-ball cricket since a lot of seasoned players retired and the team would struggle to beat the in-form Australian team in the two-match test series on their home field.

West Indies Squad For Test Series In Australia: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclai, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie.