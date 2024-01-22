AUS vs WI: Travis Head Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Thursday’s Day-night Test Against The West Indies In Brisbane

Australian middle-order batter Travis Head has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will arrive in Brisbane late for the second test against the West Indies. The 30-year-old will return to the squad on Tuesday, having contracted Covid-19, and is likely to spend an additional night at home before the second game.

Travis Head fell ill following the Adelaide Test against the West Indies, which ended inside three days. The Left-handed batter may have to play the Brisbane Test in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 at the end of the first Test. However, Veteran opener Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play the second Test following concussion.

Cricket Australia has confirmed that Travis Head‘s arrival in Brisbane will be delayed until Tuesday morning to give him more time to recover as he will miss the team’s primary training session at the Gabba on Tuesday. He received the match award for a critical century that helped Australia take a game-winning lead on a difficult surface, but was later diagnosed with COVID.

Pat Cummins-led side was scheduled to reunite in Brisbane on Monday to prepare for Thursday’s day/night Test. Head will stay at home an extra night in the hopes that he will test negative by the time he rejoins the team.

However, if Head continues to test positive, he will be permitted to train and play under the same isolation rules used when fellow squad member Matt Renshaw in the South Africa series.

Travis Head’s sickness was revealed as Usman Khawaja was cleared to play at the Gabba after passing all standard tests for delayed concussion following a strong hit to the helmet grill and jaw from Shamar Joseph on the final day of the Adelaide Test, with scores equal.

“Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play the second Test match against the West Indies in Brisbane, Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion. He will train at the Gabba tomorrow,” the Australian team’s spokesperson said.

The 37-year-old retired hurt himself from the innings after conferring with a team medic on the field during the 1st test, leaving teammate Marnus Labuschagne to score the winning runs in the 1st Test.

Khawaja passed a concussion test following the blow, but he was nonetheless sent for precautionary jaw examinations and eventually cleared to play the second test.