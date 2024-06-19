An excellent all-round performance during the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America, has seen the Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis becoming the new top all-rounder in the shortest format of the game, as the current position holder Mohammad Nabi comes down to the fourth position.

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga has found himself in the second spot with a ranking point of 222, while the veteran left-arm spin all-rounder and former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has found himself in the number three position with 218 points.

Marcus Stoinis is at the number one position with 231 points, as he has been in superb touch in the current T20 World Cup.

Marcus Stoinis becomes number one T20I all-rounder, Akeal Hossain earns second spot among bowlers

The Australia all-rounder, Marcus Stoinis was coming into this T20 World Cup, on the back of his successful Indian Premier League (IPL) season for the Lucknow Super Giants, where he smashed 388 runs in 14 innings, at an average of 32.33, and a strike rate of 147.53, with a best score of match-winning knock of 124-runs.

The veteran all-rounder managed to shoulder Australia over the line, in a tensed 181-run chase, thanks to his knock of 59 runs in 29-balls, with the help of nine boundaries, and a couple of sixes.

In the current T20 World Cup, Marcus Stoinis has managed to gather 156 runs in four innings, at an average of 78, and a strike rate of around 191, with a couple of half-centuries, and a best score of unbeaten 67 runs. The veteran also has recorded six wickets in four innings, at an economy of under nine.

Mohammad Nabi’s struggle in the last few games, where he hasn’t been needed to bat or bowl much for Afghanistan has worked against him, while on the other hand, Marcus Stoinis has been enjoying his purple form with both bat and ball.

On the other hand, in the ICC T20I bowling rankings, the West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hossein has come up six spots to earn the second position with 675 points. The bowler has been in terrific touch in the ongoing World Cup, making run-scoring quite tough with the new ball in the powerplay overs.

He has registered nine wickets in four innings, to be the joint second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament in four innings, at an average of under seven, and an economy of just over four, with a best bowling figure of 5/11.

The England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has held up his top position with 696 points. The Australia leg-spinner, Adam Zampa, too has made notable success in the table with 648 points. The Victoria bowler has picked up nine wickets so far in four innings, at an economy of under six and an average of 10.44.

The West Indies fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph too has gone above six places, thanks to his nine scalps in four innings at an economy of just over six.

In the batting department, along with Marcus Stoinis, the Australia left-handed opener Travis Head has come up five places to hold the fifth position with 742 points, while India’s Suryakumar Yadav is at the top spot with 837 points, almost 50 points above Phil Salt, who is at number two, followed by Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The Super Eight stage of the tournament will begin on June 19, between South Africa and the USA, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in North Sound, Antigua.