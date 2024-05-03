Australia has reclaimed No. 1 position from India in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings following the annual update on May 3, 2024. This update sees dropping of results from the 2020-21 season and reflects all series completed since May 2021.

Australia now leads the standings with 124 rating points, but India, who lost first place to them, is only four points behind and 15 points ahead of third-placed England. South Africa is the fourth team to score more than 100 points, with 103. India fell mostly because their 2-1 series victory in Australia in 2020-21 was deleted from the rankings.

The order of clubs ranked from third to ninth remains unchanged. Only nine nations are presently ranked, as Afghanistan and Ireland have yet to play enough Tests, while Zimbabwe has only played three Tests in the last three years.

India remains no. 1 ranked ODI and T20I side

However, India remains the no.1 side in the ODI and T20I format in the latest ICC update. India remains at the top of the ODI and T20I rankings following the annual updates, which weight matches performed before May 2023 at 50% and subsequent matches at 100%.

India may have lost the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final against Australia, but they have extended their lead over them from three to six points, leading the standings with 122 points. There are no changes in the top ten, but Ireland has surpassed Zimbabwe to rank 11th.

Third-placed South Africa has reduced the distance with Australia from eight to four points, while Sri Lanka is only two points behind fifth-placed England.

Australia has surpassed England to take second position in the T20I standings, although they are still seven points behind India, who leads with 264 rating points. South Africa is now only two points behind England, having moved up two places from sixth place before the update.

New Zealand, like South Africa, has 250 points but is behind on fractions, while the West Indies has 249 points, leaving only three points separating third-placed England and sixth-placed West Indies.

In other changes, Pakistan has fallen two places to seventh, while Scotland has above Zimbabwe to 12th place.

In total, 86 countries have played at least eight T20Is over the last three years, earning a rating. Six countries are no longer ranked: Greece, Mexico, Myanmar, and Turkey have played seven Twenty20 Internationals and will be ranked after their next match, while Belize and Cook Islands have played six T20Is and will be ranked after two more matches.

