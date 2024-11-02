Australia is set to make the trip to Sri Lanka, where they will be facing the Asian country in two Test matches and one solitary one-day international (ODI) encounter. The couple of red-ball games, which will be the last of their third cycle in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, could decide their fate for the ongoing event.

The one-off 50-over clash for Australia has been offered as a preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to start in the second or third week of February in Pakistan. Depending on the results of the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25, the visitors need to understand their required equation for the series.

The opening game of the two Tests will begin on January 29, while the second will be played from February 06 at Galle. The 50-over meeting will take place on February 13 at a venue that is yet to be confirmed by the Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC).

The last red-ball trip for the Australia side during the year 2022 saw the visiting team winning the first game in a dominant way before the home side brought their weapon of left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, who claimed 12 wickets on debut to level it up in the second.

WTC’s final scenarios of Australia depend on the Sri Lanka trip

However, there is a chance that their captain of the flying side, Pat Cummins, may miss the full or a portion of the side due to the birth of his second child, but CA is yet to confirm the news as they still have so much time left.

“We’ll see what that looks like closer to the time. We’ve got a couple of players, Mitch Marsh and Travis Head, taking paternity leave at the moment. So we respect that if that were to unfold for that particular time and if he wants to miss a Test. If he’s got bigger things to take care of than a Test match in Sri Lanka, then that’s fine with us.” The head coach of Australia, Andrew McDonald, expressed at the press conference on the development.

The final New Year’s Sydney Test will end on January 07, while 13 days later, the Kangaroos are due to arrive on the island, which means those who are part of the squad with the BBL deals will be available till the close of the regular season.

McDonald and the chair of the selectors, George Bailey, have suggested that they will select the players based on those spin-friendly conditions, and that means the all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will remain in contention for the return in the side, along with the left-arm bowler Matt Kuhnemann for the successor of Nathan Lyon in the side.

A few days ago, the former left-arm spinner, Steve O’Keefe, urged the selection committee to prioritize the red-ball preparation for the spinners to shoulder Lyon, even if he comes at an expanse of playing in the BBL.

“I think if we’re going to be serious about the young spinners going over there, whoever is going to accompany Nathan [Lyon], is the Big Bash the best preparation? I’d be encouraging the selectors to let these spinners be going earlier, and then I’d be encouraging those spinners to practice with a red ball in between Big Bash games.” The former Australia spinner expressed to ESPNcricinfo.

The upcoming home Test summer will start on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, which means there will be a temptation to rest a few of their vital pacers in the squad.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Tour 2025 Schedule