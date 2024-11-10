Cricket Australia (CA), on November 10, 2024, announced the Australian squad for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) against India which will be played in Perth stadium from November 22 onwards. Nathan McSweeney, who did well against India A recently, received his maiden Test call-up, along with Josh Inglis.

The Pat Cummins-led side will be looking for its first Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in a decade. Notably, they lost two home Test series to India. The forthcoming series is also crucial for the Men in Yellow to secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2025.

Pat Cummins will captain Australia’s pace assault in the highly anticipated series. The remaining fast bowlers in the squad are Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland. Nathan Lyon is the only spin option, with Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head available to bowl a few overs if needed.

Alex Carey is the first-choice wicketkeeper for the home team. Carey has been in great form with the bat. The southpaw is the Sheffield Shield’s leading run scorer, with two tons and fifty in six innings. Josh Inglis has been named as a backup wicketkeeper and a reserve batsman.

Nathan McSweeney confirmed as opener with Usman Khawaja for the first Test in Perth

Nathan McSweeney is likely to make his Border-Gavaskar Trophy debut in Perth. Sam Konstas and Marcus Harris scored half-centuries in the second unofficial Test against India A at the MCG. However, they were not chosen, but they may be considered for future matches in the forthcoming series.

McSweeney guided Australia A to a 2-0 series victory over India A in two unofficial Tests. He scored 39 and an unbeaten 88 in the first encounter in Mackay. The right-handed batsman opened the second four-day match by scoring 14 and 25. He has a decent average of 38.16 in 34 first-class games.

Chief selector George Bailey stated that Nathan McSweeney is ready for Test cricket. Bailey also praised Josh Inglis’ outstanding Sheffield Shield play, noting that his consistent performances earned him a berth in the squad for his first Test series.

“Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket. His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favor and supports our view he is ready for the opportunity at Test level. Similarly, Josh has been in great touch in the Sheffield Shield competition and deserves his place in his first Test squad,” Bailey said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Australia squad for first Test vs India:

Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

The 🇦🇺 Test squad has dropped, so drop us your Border-Gavaskar Trophy predictions #AUSvIND Full story: https://t.co/J61jGIE6b7 pic.twitter.com/d37PPYhaos — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 9, 2024

