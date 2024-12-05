On the eve of the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Adelaide Oval, the captain of Australia, Pat Cummins, has named their playing eleven where he confirmed that their all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, would be fit to bowl in the day-night fixture. He will remain in the side despite his back stiffness, which kept him away from bowling at full pace in India’s second innings of the opening Test.

The only player to miss out for Australia is Josh Hazlewood, who suffered a side strain before the second fixture. The Victorian pacer, Scott Boland, will make his way into the side. The most recent outing in the red-ball format for him was last year’s Ashes.

The fast bowler averages just over 20 with the ball in the five-day format and could fit easily into the trio of Mitchell Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood. Boland impressed in a wicketless spell against India in the weekend’s Prime Minister XI clash at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

“Traditionally here, there’s normally a bit of nip, which suits Scotty quite well. All last summer, he was geared up to go, and no one fell over. It’s been quite a while. He had a good hit out in Canberra a couple of days ago, so his prep’s been good, he’s happy with how it’s coming out and his rhythm.” Cummins stated in the pre-match press conference.

Australia is confident about Mitchell Marsh pitching in with a few overs with the ball

Marsh hasn’t bowled during Australia’s training since the squad connected in Adelaide on Monday after their hammering 295-run defeat at the Optus Stadium.

But the home captain has displayed his confidence in the Western Australian being able to bowl a few overs in Adelaide. Marsh took a couple of wickets in the first innings of Perth but conceded so many runs in the following one.

Made the call with the medical team over the last couple of days just to give him another couple of days off bowling. But expect him to warm up and bowl if he’s required, but expecting he will be required.” The captain of Australia remarked.

“It’s not a huge concern. You probably need to speak to the physio, but it’s back stiffness. It’s since the ODIs in England. He didn’t bowl in a couple of games over there, and he’s been desperately trying to work on that the last couple of months.” The New South Wales-pacer addressed.

Hazlewood will stay with the squad and is expected to get fit for the third fixture at the Gabba in Brisbane. Multiple side strains in recent years have hammered the bowler.

However, the lanky pacer will be a huge miss for Australia, especially after his 5/3 bowling figure in the previous D/N Adelaide Test against India, who, then, were bundled out for just 36 in their second innings.

“Pretty confident for Brisbane. He had a pretty good bowl yesterday at three-quarters (pace), maybe a bit more than that – but went beautifully.” Cummins claimed.

Travis Head and Nathan McSweeney were only the two members of the elven to practice under the heat of the match eve, with temperatures soaring to 38 degrees. It will cool to 32 on Friday, with a bit of thunderstorm being expected for the opening day.

Australia Playing XI For 2nd Pink-ball Adelaide Test

Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.