Pakistan and Australia will face each other in the 9th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. The contest will take place on Wednesday (October 8) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Australia are currently at the third spot in the points table with one win from two games. Their second match against Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled. Before that, Australia had thrashed New Zealand by 89 runs to start their campaign in style.

A brilliant century from Ashleigh Gardner powered them to a big total of 326 runs. In reply, New Zealand were all out for just 237 runs even after their captain Sophie Devine’s brilliant 112-run knock. For Australia, Sophie Molineux and Annabel Sutherland impressed with the ball, taking three wickets each.

On the other hand, Pakistan are yet to get off the mark in the tournament. They have suffered heavy losses in their first two matches and will be eyeing a better performance against Australia. The Women in Green began their campaign with a seven-wicket loss against Bangladesh before suffering an 88-run defeat against India.

As Pakistan and Australia gear up for the upcoming match, we are taking a look at the Australia vs Pakistan match preview.

Australia vs Pakistan Match Preview – ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 9

Match Australia vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Match 9 Date October 8, 2025 Time 03:00 PM IST Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Tournament ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Australia vs Pakistan Weather Report:

The forthcoming match between Australia and Pakistan is unlikely to be washed out. The weather forecast has predicted light rain during the day but it is unlikely to have a big impact on the match. The temperature is expected to hover in late 20s throughout the match.

Australia vs Pakistan- Pitch report:

The R. Premadasa Stadium has traditionally favoured the bowlers. In the two matches played at the venue in the ongoing tournament, the batsmen struggled to score big. The average first innings total at the venue in the World Cup is only 188 runs.

In the first game played at the venue, Bangladesh bowled out Pakistan for just 129 runs. In the second match, India were all out for 247 runs while Pakistan could score only 159 runs while chasing.

Australia vs Pakistan- Predicted Playing XIs:

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Sidra Nawaz (wk), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Australia vs Pakistan- Squads:

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Phoebe Litchfield

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas