Australia Would Absolutely Hammer Them But…: Michael Vaughan, Adam Gilchrist Praise Pakistan For Their Performance In Test Series

Former cricketers Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist have praised Pakistan for their performance in the recently-concluded three-match Test series against Australia. While the tourists ended up losing the series 3-0, they managed to leave both the former cricketers impressed.

After being thoroughly outplayed in the first Test in Perth, Pakistan did have Australia in a spot of bother on number of occasions in the last two Tests but failed to capitalise on them. One of the reasons behind their failure was their poor fielding in the slip cordon. They dropped a number of crucial catches and paid the price for it.

Australia won the first Test by 360 runs before winning the second one by 79 runs. In the third Test in Sydney, Pakistan managed to take a first-innings lead, becoming the first team since 2020 to do it against Australia in their own backyard. However, they still ended up losing the game by eight wickets.

Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist impressed by Pakistan:

While Pakistan failed to end their losing streak in Australia, their performance did manage to leave both Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan impressed. Speaking on Club Prairie Fire, Michael Vaughan stated that he was expecting Australia to hammer Pakistan but was impressed by the latter’s performance. He also said that things could have been very different if Pakistan had managed to take the catches.

“I have to say, Pakistan played nicely. I thought Australia would absolutely hammer them. Let’s be honest, MCG, if they’d caught, they’d have probably won that game. And this week at the SCG, if they’d caught, they might not have won, Australia may have chased 250 but it was lot closer than expected,” said Michael Vaughan and Gilchrist agreed with him.

Speaking further, the former England captain praised Mohammad Hafeez as well, saying: “Mohammad Hafeez, I’ve had a bit of banter with him in the past but there’s something about the way he’s operating that I like. He’s very positive, he’s talking to the players in a very straight fashion. He got rid of Imam-ul-Haq.”