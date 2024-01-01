sportzwiki logo
All

Cricket News

Australian Opener David Warner Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket, To Shift Focus On T20Is

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Jan 1, 2024 at 12:34 PM

Australian Opener David Warner Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket, To Shift Focus On T20Is

Australian opener David Warner has announced his retirement from one-day international cricket. The 37-year-old decided two days before his final Test match against Pakistan, which will be contested at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The two-time Cricket World Cup champion revealed his decision to retire from the 50-over format of the game on New Year’s Day morning. The Left-handed batter has scored 6932 runs at 45.30 with 22 centuries to his name in ODI Cricket. The Southpaw is Australia’s Sixth highest run-getter in men’s ODIs and also leaves with 1527 World Cup runs, scored at an average of 56.55

Speaking on his decision to retire from ODI Cricket, David Warner said that he needs to spend more time with his family and was pleased with the ODI World Cup victory in 2023 and stated that he would make a comeback into the format if his services were required for the team during the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

“I’ve got to give back to the family, That (ODI retirement) was something I had said through the World Cup, get through that and winning that in India is a massive achievement.”

David Warner Credits: Twitter
David Warner Credits: Twitter

“I know there’s a Champions Trophy coming up and if I’m playing decent cricket still in two years’ time and they need someone, I’m going to be available.” David Warner said

After the ODI World Cup in November, David Warner hinted at continuing until 2027, even though he would have been 41 at the time, and remarked that the way the squad recovered in India made it the ideal stopping point.

Meanwhile, David Warner will play his final test for Australia in SCG starting on January 3, he has been a regular member of the Test squad since his debut in 2011 and has contributed immensely to Australian cricket in all three formats of the game. He will retire with over 8000 Test runs at an average of more than 45, with a best score of 335*.

David Warner
David Warner Credits: Twitter

The Left-handed opener was already scheduled to miss next month’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies to play the ILT20 league with Dubai Capitals. He will also miss the T20I matches against the Men in Maroon but he hopes to continue playing in that format until the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States in June.

David Warner and Adam Zampa were among the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers in the marquee event, while Travis Head played a match-winning knock for the team in the Semifinals and Finals of the World Cup to help the Australian side win their sixth ODI title.

Tagged:

Australia National Cricket Team

David Warner

