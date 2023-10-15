SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

Australian Opener Travis Head Provides Update On His Comeback To The Team For The ODI World Cup

SW Desk

Oct 15, 2023 at 3:08 PM

Australian Opener Travis Head Provides Update On His Comeback To The Team For The ODI World Cup

Hard-hitting Australian opener Travis Head has resumed batting for the first time since sustaining a left-hand injury last month, and the left-handed opener is hopeful of joining the Australian team later this week in India. The Aussie opener’s recovery from injury coming along better than everyone hoped with sights set on a World Cup return.

The five-time champions were hammered by India and South Africa in the marquee event at the first two games largely due to their poor start with the bat at the top of the order with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh failing to make an impact opening the bat for the team in ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

Speaking on Cricket.com.au, Travis Head revealed that he is coming off well to return to the Australian team very soon for the ODI World Cup and said that he could be fit for the game against the Netherlands. The left-handed opener is excited to join his teammates in India to kick-start his campaign for the five-time champions.

“It’s coming along well, and probably better than we hoped, When we decided not to go with surgery, which would have meant a 10-week recovery, we were told it would be a minimum of six weeks with the splint before we could look at playing again.

Travis Head
Travis Head Has Struck On His Hand By Gerald Coetzee Credits: Twitter

“Going by that plan, the Netherlands game will be just under six weeks from impact which is a pretty aggressive date so everything would have to go perfectly from here to make that deadline. But we’ll just see how it progresses over the next few days and I’m excited by the prospect of joining the boys over there later in the week”.

“I wasn’t even sure I’d be able to bat when the splint came off but, apart from a fair bit of stiffness given I hadn’t been able to use it for the past four weeks, I was able to hit balls and play a fair range of shots,” Travis Head said.

The left-handed opener is scheduled to leave Adelaide on Thursday and arrive in India the following day, but those travel plans are contingent on his ability to continue to heal quickly and show that he can make a big contribution to the team’s remaining games.

Australia’s ODI World Cup campaign has gotten off to the worst possible start, with Australian skipper Pat Cummins admitting that the team was deeply hurt by the first two losses in the tournament and the return of their primary opener will help the Australian side to find their form in the tournament.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Australia National Cricket Team

travis head

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
Australian Opener Travis Head Provides Update On His Comeback To The Team For The ODI World Cup
Australian Opener Travis Head Provides Update On His Comeback To The Team For The ODI World Cup

Oct 15, 2023, 3:08 PM

Travis Head Ruled Out Of First Half Of World Cup 2023- Australia coach Andrew McDonald; Marnus Labuschagne In Consideration
Travis Head Ruled Out Of First Half Of World Cup 2023- Australia coach Andrew McDonald; Marnus Labuschagne In Consideration

Sep 18, 2023, 4:58 PM

Australian Opener Travis Head Hurts His Left Hand, Putting His World Cup Participation In Jeopardy
Australian Opener Travis Head Hurts His Left Hand, Putting His World Cup Participation In Jeopardy

Sep 16, 2023, 2:48 PM

Mai Hota To Out De Deta: Watch As Virat Kohli Brutally Taunts Nitin Menon After He Gives A Decision In Travis Head&#8217;s Favour
Mai Hota To Out De Deta: Watch As Virat Kohli Brutally Taunts Nitin Menon After He Gives A Decision In Travis Head’s Favour

Mar 13, 2023, 12:28 PM

WTC: Who Knows Now That Opportunity Might Not Come Around Again For Davey &#8211; Ricky Ponting Thinks David Warner Should Have Retired After His Innings At MCG
WTC: Who Knows Now That Opportunity Might Not Come Around Again For Davey – Ricky Ponting Thinks David Warner Should Have Retired After His Innings At MCG

Mar 6, 2023, 6:00 PM

IND vs AUS: Australia Did Not Play Their Best Side In First Test &#8211; Matthew Hayden
IND vs AUS: Australia Did Not Play Their Best Side In First Test – Matthew Hayden

Mar 4, 2023, 4:53 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic