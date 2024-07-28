Suryakumar Yadav was lauded as a bowler-friendly captain by all-rounder Axar Patel after India defeated Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday in Kandy. India won the match by 43 runs to go 1-0 up.

After being asked to bat first, India got off to a flier with Yashasvi Jaiswal (40) and Shubman Gill (34) scoring 74 runs in powerplay overs. Suryakumar Yadav then took over and hammered 58 in 26 balls in his first knock as full-time India T20I captain. He got help from Rishabh Pant, who made 49 as India posted 213/7 in 20 overs.

Pathum Nissanka answered by hammering the Indian bowlers, scoring 84 runs for the first wicket in 8.4 overs. Mendis was dismissed for 45, but Nissanka and Kusal Perera continued to attack the Indian bowlers, propelling Sri Lanka to 140/1 in 14 overs.

But then the wickets fell, starting with Nissanka, who crushed 79 in 48 balls, followed by Perera, who returned for 20 runs. Indian bowlers then tightened the noose around Lankan batters, as Sri Lanka crumbled for 170 runs in 19.2 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav gives you free hand: Axar Patel on India captain’s equation with bowlers

Riyan Parag snagged three wickets for India in the end, but Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel had done the damage early on with two scalps each.

While speaking to BCCI, India all-rounder Axar Patel said new T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is a bowlers’ captain who allows them the freedom to execute their plans.

“I played in the last Australia series with Surya bhai. I know that he is a bowlers’ captain. He gives you free hand that you decide first. Whenever you get hit, he comes and says that it was a good ball. He keeps giving you inputs. As a player, there is a good bond with him,” Axar said.

India had defeated Australia at home 4-1 in the 5-match T20I series, right after the ODI World Cup 2023. Suryakumar Yadav had captained India for the first time without Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

“As a captain, I have also played with him in the last five matches and when I was playing today, I didn’t feel much change. In the first three overs when we were going for runs, he was telling me that we can do this or do that and how we can take a wicket. There is no problem if a four or six goes in it. As a bowler, you get confidence from that if the captain is backing you and telling you that you can do this,” he added.

The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India will be played on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

