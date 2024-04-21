Pakistan registered a dominating win in the second T20I over New Zealand in the ongoing five-match series to go 1-0 up after two matches. The first match, which was played in Rawalpindi, was washed out due to rain.

Pakistan comfortably won the second T20I after they had elected to field first after Babar Azam won the toss. New Zealand was routed out for 90 runs with no batter crossing 20 and Mark Chapman top-scoring with 19.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi picked 3/13 in 3.1 overs, while the returning Mohammad Amir took 2 wickets. Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan also took two wickets each.

In the chase, Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 45* in 34 balls, while Irfan Khan made 18* as Pakistan won by 7 wickets in the 13th over. Pakistan now has the lead of 1-0 with 3 more T20Is to go.

Azam Khan ruled out of the New Zealand T20I series due to a calf muscle injury

However, The Pakistan team will be without the services of big-hitting keeper-batter Azam Khan for the rest of the series. After picking up a grade one tear in his right calf muscle, the cricketer has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

According to a PCB statement, Azam will now leave the Pakistan squad and report to the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, where he will “commence his rehabilitation process under the supervision of the PCB medical panel”.

According to the statement, the problem was discovered while Azam was training for the first T20I on Thursday, which was washed out after only two balls.

Azam Khan’s calf muscle injury will not require extensive surgery because it is simply a Grade One rupture. However, because he sustained a muscular injury, it will take some time for him to recover before he can resume full health. After radiology reports confirmed the injury, Azam was advised to rest for ten days.

Azam will aim to speed up his recuperation because he is eager for game time and wants to play in Pakistan’s forthcoming assignments, including his maiden ICC event in June.

Azam has so far played eight T20Is but tallied just 29 runs across seven innings with a highest score of 10.