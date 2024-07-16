Azhar Mahmood should be removed as Pakistan coach by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi urged Ex-Test player and former chief selector Salahuddin Sallu. Azhar Mahmood is currently the assistant coach of Pakistan across all formats.

Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the PCB, has received accolades from Salahuddin Sallu for his efforts to revive Pakistan cricket.

Sallu emphasized in an interview with The Express Tribune on Monday the significance of Naqvi’s measures in halting the national team’s recent downward trend.

“I admire the efforts being made by PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi to bring our cricket at par with the international standards. Those who have seen the Pakistan cricket team ruling world cricket in the past or have remained attached with Pakistan Cricket in any capacity are keen to see the revival of that era,” Sallu said.

The former cricket player emphasized how important Naqvi’s actions were in light of Pakistan’s underwhelming showing in the just-ended T20 World Cup in the US and the West Indies.

“After the recent debacle of the Pakistan team in the T20World Cup in the US and West Indies, such tough measures had become imperative and I am glad that the PCB chairman has taken them promptly,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi and PCB should remove Azhar Mahmood as Pakistan coach

Sallu also praised Naqvi for taking several important initiatives, including as reorganizing the selection committee, limiting player influence, enhancing facilities, and requiring all players to play domestic cricket.

“Revamping of the selection committee, dismantling the player-power, uplift of the infrastructure and making the domestic cricket appearances mandatory for all players are all excellent steps taken by Mr Naqvi recently. They will, Inshallah, bear fruit very soon,” he added.

However, in a warning, Sallu urged Naqvi and PCB to replace assistant coach Azhar Mahmood with someone more capable.

“Azhar, in my opinion, does not deserve to be the team’s coach as he is not competent for the job and have failed to deliver whenever given the opportunity to serve Pakistan Cricket. I remember how PSL franchise Islamabad United sacked Azhar during the PSL 8 season which is a clear indication of his inability to motivate the players or help them overcome their shortcomings,” he concluded.

