Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has threatened legal action against accusers of Babar Azam, who claimed that the Pakistan captain and Men in Green committed match-fixing in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan’s setbacks against the United States and India in the T20 World Cup 2024 have relegated the squad to the first round, leaving fans outraged by an uncalled loss to the inexperienced host team and a defeat in a winning position against their traditional adversary.

Victories over Canada and Ireland were in vain, as Pakistan was eliminated in the group stage for the first time ever in T20 World Cups and national cricketers are under fire as a result of their poor performance.

Former players are publicly criticizing, and supporters’ outrage on social media shows no indication of abating. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) anticipated such a reaction, but allegations of match-fixing have heightened the players’ concerns.

These consecutive losses caused leading journalists and some YouTubers to accuse Pakistan of spot-fixing. What piqued this discussion even more was how Babar Azam and his team lost.

PCB asks for evidence of match-fixing allegations and threatens legal action

While there is no proof or evidence to back up the fixing claims, PCB has told their legal team that they are prepared to sue some people. According to sources close to the PCB, the Mohsin Naqvi-led board intends to take legal action against anyone who makes fixing charges.

The Chairman and other authorities are happy with criticism because it is part of the game, and they have no objections to it, but the spot-fixing allegations are too malicious.

“We are fully aware of these negative comments. Criticism within the bounds of the game is acceptable and there is no objection to it. However, baseless allegations like match-fixing cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

PCB has no doubts, so why should we conduct an inquiry? Those who made the allegations should provide proof. We have instructed our legal department to issue notices to such individuals and demand evidence. If not provided, we will seek compensation for defamation. A new law in Punjab ensures that a decision will come within six months,” the PCB sources were quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

