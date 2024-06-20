Former Pakistani player Atiq-uz-Zaman slammed the habit of Men in Green cricketers traveling with their wives and families for important tournaments and blamed the same for Pakistan’s embarrassing performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan’s group-stage withdrawal from the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 was disheartening. The Men in Green suffered unexpected losses to the United States of America (USA) in their first match, as well as a tight defeat to archrival India. Their unexpected early exit prompted condemnation from both fans and experts.

Zaman targeted the current Pakistan players asking why they need to travel with families in a big series like the World Cup and it diverts their focus from the job at hand.

“You have created this habit that you take your wife along and people do that, the players’ focus on cricket gets diverted and they are with their wives, and children in the evening. Then at night, you are going to have food at takeaways, watching movies. Begumo ko Saath Leke Ghuume Ki Aadat Hai. A system has been created in Pakistan cricket, a culture of no discipline. You are playing such a big event, where is your focus? You are earning crores to focus on cricket, can you not focus on cricket just for 2 weeks?,” said Zaman on the PakPassion YouTube channel.

Pakistan infamously lost to the USA in a super over in their tournament opening match and then lost to India in New York, when they needed 48 runs in 48 balls while chasing 119 runs with 8 wickets in hand.

60 rooms have been booked for 17 players and 17 officials- Atiq-uz-Zaman

Atiq-uz-Zaman also pointed out the new trend of officials accompanying the players on foreign tours. He also slammed the Pakistan players traveling with their families on overseas assignments, saying this has become a bad habit and culture in the team.

“During out times there used to be one coach and one manager and that was the team. Now you have 17 officials alongside 17 players. I have heard they have booked 60 rooms in the hotel, it’s a joke, have you gone there to play cricket or on holiday? Why do you allow families in big series? it is understandable if it happens for smaller series, Begum jaan nahi chodti,” added Zaman.

Here is the video:

Atiq-uz-Zaman "17 officials, 60 hotel rooms, families – were they there to play cricket or was it a holiday" #T20WorldCup #Cricket pic.twitter.com/JCUgjoGrMw — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) June 19, 2024

