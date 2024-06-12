Babar Azam, the Pakistani captain has gained one spot in the latest update of the ICC T20I batting rankings on June 12, 2024. This comes despite tremendous criticism of his batting in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.

Babar Azam has moved up one spot to third place in the ICC Men’s T20I batting rankings. Babar’s surge in the rankings coincided with the intense criticism he has received over the last few days.

In the three games that Pakistan has played in the T20 World Cup, in which they have both two and won one, Babar Azam has scores of 44, 13, and 33 runs. In all, Babar Azam has scored 90 runs in 3 games with an average of 30 and a strike rate of 104.65. He has hit 6 fours and 3 sixes in these games.

Meanwhile, India’s star batsman Suryakumar Yadav has retained his position as the No. 1 T20I batsman. Jos Buttler, England’s captain, moved up two spots to fifth place. Travis Head, Australia’s powerful opener, climbed six spots to reach the top ten.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup so far, with 156 runs from two innings, and the in-form right-hander goes up eight places to 12th on the updated list of T20I batters, setting a new career high.

Mohammad Nabi becomes no.1 ranked T20I all-rounder; Rashid Khan moves to 4th spot in bowling rankings

Mohammad Nabi, 39, has risen to the top of the all-rounders’ rankings following his recent two-wicket haul against New Zealand in Guyana.

Nabi rises two places to first in the new T20I all-rounder rankings, with Australia’s Marcus Stoinis gaining three places to second and previous No.1 Shakib Al Hasan falling four places to fifth as a result of the huge shake-up at the top.

England spinner Adil Rashid remains at the top of the new T20I bowler rankings. Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (up four spots to third) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (up six places to equal fourth) advance following strong performances at the T20 World Cup, while South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje (up four spots to equal fourth) gains ground on the back of eight wickets in three matches.

