Azhar Mahmood, Pakistan’s assistant coach, has debunked Wasim Akram’s claim that Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi aren’t conversing right now.

Following the defeat against India on June 9, Akram chastised the players and demanded that they be fired for their poor performance and replaced with a fresh team.

The famous pacer also intimated that Babar and Shaheen, two of the team’s best players, were not on good terms and asked for both men to be sent home.

“There are players who don’t want to talk to each other. This is international cricket, and you play for your country. Make these players sit at home,” said Akram.

However, Azhar Mahmood, the Pakistan assistant coach, has refuted such claims and said that all is well between two of the biggest stars of Men in Green team.

“Wasim must have said that, but I don’t know. I didn’t see it. Shaheen and Babar are definitely talking, they are good friends. They are both part of the Pakistan team,” said Mahmood in a presser ahead of Canada game.

Responsibility of entire Pakistan team management for loss: Azhar Mahmood

Pakistan has had a forgettable tournament thus far, having been outclassed by the United States in the opening game. This was followed by a terrible batting performance against India, which agitated fans and critics alike.

Mahmood stated that the team management will also accept responsibility for the bad performance and that no players will be hidden. This was when he was asked why Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, or Mohammad Rizwan didn’t come for the press conference after Pakistan shamefully lost to India.

“Now when you ask who will take responsibility – I think we all, as a team management will take responsibility. We have not lost because of anyone, it is our mistake too.

We are not hiding any players, everyone is there. Everything is there. I said earlier that we are a team. Obviously, we’re sitting here, and it’s our responsibility. We’re not delivering. That’s why I’m sitting here. Yesterday, Gary was sitting here. So definitely, it’s not like we’re hiding a player. They’re part of us,” said Mahmood.

Pakistan will need to defeat Canada on June 11, Tuesday to retain any chances of making it to the Super 8 stages of the competition.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Ricky Ponting Praises Rohit Sharma For Smart Captaincy Against Pakistan