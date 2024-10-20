Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi were recently dropped from the Pakistan Test team against England and it looks like the Pakistan men’s cricket team selectors are considering benching the duo against Zimbabwe as well.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the selection committee is considering resting four or five crucial players for the forthcoming Zimbabwe tour. The selection committee would provide younger players the opportunity to get experience in the international arena.

This decision came following Pakistan’s victory in the second Test of the ongoing series against England at home. Shan Masood guided the Men in Green to victory at home, ending their Test match drought. Notably, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Naseem Shah were rested for the second and third tests.

Pakistan to field fresh faces on Zimbabwe tour

Following the setback in the series opener, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) created a new selection committee. The new selection committee removed famous players from the rest of the series. Pakistan will face England in the third and final Test match in Rawalpindi on October 24–28.

“Sources indicate that the selection committee is contemplating leaving out 4 to 5 key players to provide younger talent with the opportunity to gain experience in foreign conditions,” reported Cricket Pakistan.

According to the report, the Pakistan Cricket Board will decide which players will be rested at its upcoming meeting on Sunday. The PCB remains convinced that giving younger players a chance will benefit them in the future.

“The final decision on the rested players will be made in a meeting scheduled for Sunday. If the plans go ahead, it could mean that Pakistan will field a relatively inexperienced squad against Zimbabwe. However, the PCB is optimistic that this approach will pay dividends in the long run,” added Cricket Pakistan.

The break will help Babar Azam return fresh: Babar Azam’s father posts on social media

Babar Azam’s father, Azam Siddique, showed his support for his son on social media during a difficult time. In an Instagram post, Siddique addressed the speculations surrounding Babar’s dismissal from the national team. He stated that the PCB had granted Babar a pause to rejuvenate.

“My days are passing by because of your servitude. There is no complaint of friends, no complaint, O time. Insha Allah, soon Babar will be seen playing in front of you. PCB has given rest to refresh. We were satisfied with the pleasure of Allah and always will. Pakistan will live long,” Azam Siddique wrote.

Babar Azam, Shaheen, and Naseem are set to make a comeback for the series against Australia. Mohammad Rizwan is likely to lead the team.

