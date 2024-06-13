Bangladesh and Netherlands will be facing each other in the 27th game of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played on Thursday (June 13) at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.

Both the teams are coming into this game after suffering close losses to South Africa in their previous group game. Netherlands suffered a six-wicket defeat while defending 104 runs against the Proteas. They had South Africa reeling at 3 for 3 and then 12 for 4 but the score was too low to defend against one of the most dominating teams in the competition.

On the other hand, Bangladesh were agonisingly close to registering their first-ever win over South Africa in the shortest format of the game. Chasing 114 runs, the Bangla Tigers needed 10 runs from the final over bowled by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. The South Africa star bowled three full tosses in the over but Bangladesh still failed to clear the boundary and ended up losing the game by 4 runs.

The win sealed South Africa’s spot in the Super 8s and the other teams are now fighting out for the remaining one spot. Of the four teams in contention, Netherlands and Bangladesh are slightly ahead and the winner of the upcoming game between the two will be on the verge of qualification.

Bangladesh will be facing Nepal in their final league and will be fancying their chances of making it to the next round. On the other hand, Netherlands are set to take on Sri Lanka and a loss against Bangladesh could very well put an end to their chances of progressing ahead of the group stage.

BAN vs NED: Match info:

Article Title BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between Bangladesh & Netherlands Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 13-June-24 Category BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction Stadium Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

Bangladesh Playing XI for today’s match:

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Netherlands Playing XI for today’s match:

Michael Levitt, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

BAN vs NED: Squads

Bangladesh:

Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

Netherlands:

Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi

BAN vs NED Head-to-Head stats:

Bangladesh and Netherlands have faced each other four times in T20Is so far and the former have the upper hand in this rivalry. Of the four games between the two teams, Bangladesh have won three while Netherlands have emerged victorious in one.

Date Ground Result 25/07/2012 Sportpark Westvliet Bangladesh won by 8 wickets 26/07/2012 Sportpark Westvliet Netherlands won by 1 wicket 09/03/2016 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Bangladesh won by 8 runs 24/10/2022 Bellerive Oval Bangladesh won by 9 runs

USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Mustafizur Rahman:

Mustafizur Rahman has looked in good rhythm with the ball in the ongoing T20 World Cup. After a good campaign in this year’s IPL, he has hit the ground running in the ongoing competition. In the first game against Sri Lanka, the left-arm pacer picked up 3 wickets for just 17 runs. He could not take any wicket against South Africa but conceded only 18 runs in his 4 overs.

Logan van Beek:

Logan van Beek is coming into this game on the back of a fine outing against South Africa in the last game. He impressed with both bat and ball to keep his team in the hunt for an upset. With the bat, van Beek played a crucial 23-run knock that helped Netherlands cross the 100-run mark. With the ball, he picked up 2 wickets for 21 runs.

Top picks:

Tanzim Sakib:

Tanzim Sakib is having a fine outing in the ongoing T20 World Cup. In 2 games so far, he has picked up 4 wickets. After taking one wicket in the opening game against Sri Lanka, the right-arm pacer picked up 3 wickets for just 18 runs in the previous game against South Africa.

Towhid Hridoy:

Towhid Hridoy is fast becoming the backbone of Bangladesh’s T20I team. The youngster has impressed one and all with his remarkable composure in the pressure situation and will be looking to impress again. He scored 40 against Sri Lanka before playing a crucial knock of 37 runs against South Africa.

BAN vs NED Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das, Scott Edwards

Batsmen: Najmal Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Vikramjit Singh

Allrounders: Mahmudullah, Baas de Leede, Logan van Beek (c)

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman (vc)

BAN vs NED Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Batsmen: Najmal Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Vikramjit Singh

Allrounders: Mahmudullah, Baas de Leede (vc), Logan van Beek

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Sakib (c)

BAN vs NED: Match prediction

Team India will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the forthcoming game against USA.