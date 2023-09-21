BAN vs NZ: His Expertise And Calmness Under Pressure Was Irreplaceable – Lockie Ferguson Hails Trent Boult For His Contribution To The Team

New Zealand stand-in skipper Lockie Ferguson is elated to have experienced pacer Trent Boult back in the squad after a long time in International cricket. The three-match ODI series is set to commence on 21 September and is scheduled to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Experienced Blackcaps players Tom Latham, alongside Tim Southee, Devon Conway, and Mitchell Santner are rested for the series to give them a much-needed break before the ODI World Cup in India and the team will look to adapt themselves to the sub-continental conditions going into the mega event in India.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Bangladesh, Lockie Ferguson said that the management is glad to have Trent Boult back in the squad, as he adds a lot of value to the team and hailed him for his leadership role in the team and his high-quality bowling with the new ball for the team.

“Clearly a guy with a lot of experience (Boult) and certainly really enjoying him back within the group. Straightaway in England, he came in and he was exceptional. It was challenging to bowl quick. The scores were high in England and his expertise and calmness under pressure was irreplaceable,” Lockie Ferguson said.

“So I guess without Tim (Southee) and Matt Henry, Boult’s gonna have a bigger leadership role as he always does. But he’s certainly a gem for us and I certainly enjoy playing alongside and, you know, I’m sure if it’s swinging tomorrow, he’s one of the guys who’ll get some swing out of it,” Lockie Ferguson added.

Trent Boult was an important member of New Zealand’s squad in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cup as he bowled brilliantly well for the Blackcaps with the new ball. His performance with the ball helped the Kiwis make back-to-back appearances in the finals and could be crucial for the team’s success in India.

The Boys Are Really Looking Forward To Tomorrow And Getting Underway – Lockie Ferguson

Lockie Ferguson is aware of Bangladesh’s strengths in the home conditions, as they have a formidable unit to play in the sub-continental wickets, and said that the team is looking forward to challenges against Bangladesh in different conditions.

“We know how strong Bangladesh are in their home conditions, so it’s a good challenge for us against them. And it’s my first time playing here, so certainly plenty to learn on my behalf. But the boys are really looking forward to tomorrow and getting underway,” Lockie Ferguson added.

“Certainly different conditions, but with the experience that we’ve had in the subcontinent we’ve got to learn as pace bowlers how to bowl potentially in a different role. It’s not always about maybe blowing out and getting wickets, but holding up an end so that perhaps spinners can play more of a role,” Lockie Ferguson further added.

Bangladesh has emerged as one of the better white ball teams in world cricket and will be fresh from beating India in their final Super 4 game of the continental event. They will look to utilize their experience to do well in the home conditions to wrap up their preparations for the ODI World Cup in India.