IND vs AUS: David Warner Excited To Be Back In India Ahead Of The ODI World Cup

Elated Australian opener David Warner posted a selfie of him once he had reached India. The 36-year-old is always known for his love and admiration for India having played in the IPL over the last decade or so.

The Australian team has arrived in India after completing a highly competitive ODI series in South Africa. Pat Cummins will return to lead the side against India after missing out on the entire series against Proteas due to a wrist injury.

In the forthcoming ODI World Cup 2023, David Warner will serve as the primary opener for the Australian cricket squad. His performance as the Australian team’s opener will be crucial to the team’s successful start to the innings.

Besides, the southpaw would look to warm himself up in the Indian conditions with the three-match series against India starting on September 22.

“Always great to be welcomed back to India. We are always well looked after and well protected,” Warner said.

Earlier, during the South Africa series, he surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar of India as the opener with the most hundreds in international cricket. Warner now has 46 international centuries to his name and was the first Australian batsman to score 20 hundreds in the ODI format of the game as an opener.

Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell are among the notable names making a comeback to the ODI squad, while the return of the star players will boost their chances against the Men In Blue, who have rested their key players going into the World Cup in India.

This series will be the last bilateral assignment for both teams before the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 in India.

After losing the ODI series to South Africa 2-3, Australia will be eager to get back on the winning track in the Indian conditions. Australia will play the first ODI in Mohali on September 22 followed by 2nd ODI on September 24 before finishing the series in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27 to wrap up their preparation for the ODI World Cup in India.

It becomes pertinent to mention that Australia is one of the most successful teams in the 50-over World Cup winning five championship titles including the 2015 championship on their home soil.

The Pat Cummins-led side has got experienced players in their side, who have ample amount of experience playing in Indian conditions and they will walk in as one of the favourites to win the ODI World Cup in the subcontinent.