BAN vs NZ: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra And Glenn Philips Picked In 15-Member Squad For Bangladesh Test Series After World Cup

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

BAN vs NZ: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra And Glenn Philips Picked In 15-Member Squad For Bangladesh Test Series After World Cup

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM

BAN vs NZ: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra And Glenn Philips Picked In 15-Member Squad For Bangladesh Test Series After World Cup

New Zealand Cricket has announced a 15-man squad for the two-match Test series against Bangla Tigers that will take place in Bangladesh after the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Blackcaps played a three-match ODI series before the start of the mega-event in India.

The two-match Test series will kick off New Zealand’s World Test Championship (WTC) season in 2023–25. Tim Southee will captain the 15-man Kiwi team, which includes many spinners Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, and Glenn Phillips, given the conditions.

New Zealand selector Sam Wells feels that they have a full-strength squad going for the two-match series against Bangladesh. He also thinks that their spinners can step up for the team in favourable conditions, and he believes Mitchell Santner can complement his batting along with his subcontinental bowling experience.

“We’ve selected a squad we think can compete and succeed in Bangladesh.”

New Zealand Cricket Team
New Zealand Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

“With Ajaz, Ish, Mitch, Glenn, and Rachin, we have a strong spin group that will offer a good variety and options during the series. Mitch had a strong back half of the Plunket Shield campaign last summer and has made good strides in his red-ball bowling. He brings a wealth of experience in sub-continent conditions and adds depth to the batting line-up as a genuine allrounder,” Sam Wells said.

Mitchell Santner played his final Test match in 2021. The left-arm all-rounder joins a spin group that also features Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi. During a Plunkett Shield season, Santner claimed 15 wickets at an average of 26.00.

Rachin Ravindra Performances With The Bat The World Cup Speak For Themselves – Sam Wells

Sam Wells expressed satisfaction with the development of left-handed all-rounder Rachin Ravindra during the previous 18 months, highlighting his performances in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. He also mentioned how fantastic it is to have Kyle Jamieson for the series after being out of the team for a longer period.

Rachin Ravindra
Rachin Ravindra Credits: Twitter

“Rachin brings a left-arm orthodox option and has improved considerably over the past 18 months with the ball – and his performances with the bat at the World Cup speak for themselves. It’s great to be able to call upon the services of Kyle again after a period out of the team and he will bring a different dimension to the pace group,” Sam Wells added.

New Zealand Test Squad: Tim Southee (c), Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

Glenn Philips

Mitchell Santner

New Zealand National Cricket Team

Rachin Ravindra

Related Article
IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal
IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal

Nov 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

BAN vs NZ: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra And Glenn Philips Picked In 15-Member Squad For Bangladesh Test Series After World Cup
BAN vs NZ: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra And Glenn Philips Picked In 15-Member Squad For Bangladesh Test Series After World Cup

Nov 7, 2023, 12:38 PM

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35
NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand vs Pakistan Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 35

Nov 3, 2023, 2:50 PM

New Zealand All-rounder Mitchell Santner Goes Past David Warner, Virat Kohli To Have Significant Impact In The Field During The Ongoing ODI World Cup
New Zealand All-rounder Mitchell Santner Goes Past David Warner, Virat Kohli To Have Significant Impact In The Field During The Ongoing ODI World Cup

Nov 1, 2023, 3:06 PM

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 32, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report, Captaincy Picks For Match 32, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 31, 2023, 1:51 PM

AUS vs NZ Match Prediction: Highest Scorer and Wicket takers, Match 27, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
AUS vs NZ Match Prediction: Highest Scorer and Wicket takers, Match 27, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Oct 28, 2023, 10:38 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic