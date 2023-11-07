BAN vs NZ: Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra And Glenn Philips Picked In 15-Member Squad For Bangladesh Test Series After World Cup

New Zealand Cricket has announced a 15-man squad for the two-match Test series against Bangla Tigers that will take place in Bangladesh after the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Blackcaps played a three-match ODI series before the start of the mega-event in India.

The two-match Test series will kick off New Zealand’s World Test Championship (WTC) season in 2023–25. Tim Southee will captain the 15-man Kiwi team, which includes many spinners Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, and Glenn Phillips, given the conditions.

New Zealand selector Sam Wells feels that they have a full-strength squad going for the two-match series against Bangladesh. He also thinks that their spinners can step up for the team in favourable conditions, and he believes Mitchell Santner can complement his batting along with his subcontinental bowling experience.

“We’ve selected a squad we think can compete and succeed in Bangladesh.”

“With Ajaz, Ish, Mitch, Glenn, and Rachin, we have a strong spin group that will offer a good variety and options during the series. Mitch had a strong back half of the Plunket Shield campaign last summer and has made good strides in his red-ball bowling. He brings a wealth of experience in sub-continent conditions and adds depth to the batting line-up as a genuine allrounder,” Sam Wells said.

Mitchell Santner played his final Test match in 2021. The left-arm all-rounder joins a spin group that also features Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi. During a Plunkett Shield season, Santner claimed 15 wickets at an average of 26.00.

Rachin Ravindra Performances With The Bat The World Cup Speak For Themselves – Sam Wells

Sam Wells expressed satisfaction with the development of left-handed all-rounder Rachin Ravindra during the previous 18 months, highlighting his performances in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. He also mentioned how fantastic it is to have Kyle Jamieson for the series after being out of the team for a longer period.

“Rachin brings a left-arm orthodox option and has improved considerably over the past 18 months with the ball – and his performances with the bat at the World Cup speak for themselves. It’s great to be able to call upon the services of Kyle again after a period out of the team and he will bring a different dimension to the pace group,” Sam Wells added.

New Zealand Test Squad: Tim Southee (c), Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Will Young