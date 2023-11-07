ODI World Cup 2023: Absolutely Pathetic, That Wasn’t Cool – Gautam Gambhir, Dale Steyn, Usman Khawaja Unhappy With Angelo Mathews’ Controversial Dismissal

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Absolutely Pathetic, That Wasn’t Cool – Gautam Gambhir, Dale Steyn, Usman Khawaja Unhappy With Angelo Mathews’ Controversial Dismissal

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 7, 2023 at 12:10 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Absolutely Pathetic, That Wasn&#8217;t Cool &#8211; Gautam Gambhir, Dale Steyn, Usman Khawaja Unhappy With Angelo Mathews&#8217; Controversial Dismissal

The cricketing world was left stunned by Sri Lankan veteran all-rounder Angelo Matthews after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed to dismiss him in a “Timed Out” manner in the game. The 36-year-old became the first International Cricketer to be timed out, which once sparked a debate regarding the Spirit of Cricket.

In an important game with 2025 Champions Trophy qualification stakes, Bangladesh opted to bowl first winning the toss and the team had a good day with the ball. It all began when Shakib Al Hasan bowled Angelo Mathews during his batting entry in the 25th over. The former captain of Sri Lanka quickly saw that something was wrong with the strap on his helmet.

While he awaited the proper helmet, Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a time-out. Angelo Mathews was unbelievably enraged with the act of the Bangladesh side. Despite his pleas to the umpires, Shakib Al Hasan persisted in his appeal. The ruling declared that Angelo Mathews was the victim of an unusual firing.

Former Indian ODI World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir, former South African pacer Dale Steyn, and Australian opener Usman Khawaja expressed their disappointment with the Bangladesh team for appealing for the wickets, as they feel that it is unfair for a batter to get dismissed in that manner.

“Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews”

“Well, that wasn’t cool,” 

“Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. How is that timed out? I’m all for timed out if he doesn’t make his crease but this is ridic (ridiculous). No different then a batsman getting to the crease then taking 3 minutes to face up,”

As per the rule of MCC, Angelo Mathews’s dismissal was the right one, since he delayed longer to face the opening ball in the match. However, many believed that Matthews’ unintended helmet strap breakage was the reason behind the incident.

According to article 40.1.1 of the ICC playing conditions for the 2023 World Cup, “After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within two minutes of the dismissal or retirement.

“If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.” Article 40.1.2 says: “In the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (ICC Match referee awarding a match). For the purposes of that clause, the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the two minutes referred to above.”

Following the Angelo Mathews unexpected dismissal, there was a lot of discussion among the cricket experts and fans. Many thought that it went against the spirit of the game, even if everything happened as per the rules, and they criticized Shakib for not withdrawing the appeal.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Angelo Mathews

Dale Steyn

Gautam Gambhir

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team

Usman Khawaja

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: “If Shakib Al Hasan Come To Sri Lanka, Stones Will Be Thrown At Him”- Angelo Mathews’ Family
ODI World Cup 2023: “If Shakib Al Hasan Come To Sri Lanka, Stones Will Be Thrown At Him”- Angelo Mathews’ Family

Nov 8, 2023, 4:30 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Know It&#8217;s In The Rule Book, But Shakib Al Hasan Could Have Avoided This Too &#8211; Shoaib Akhtar On &#8220;Spirit Of Cricket&#8221;
ODI World Cup 2023: I Know It’s In The Rule Book, But Shakib Al Hasan Could Have Avoided This Too – Shoaib Akhtar On “Spirit Of Cricket”

Nov 7, 2023, 1:56 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Absolutely Pathetic, That Wasn&#8217;t Cool &#8211; Gautam Gambhir, Dale Steyn, Usman Khawaja Unhappy With Angelo Mathews&#8217; Controversial Dismissal
ODI World Cup 2023: Absolutely Pathetic, That Wasn’t Cool – Gautam Gambhir, Dale Steyn, Usman Khawaja Unhappy With Angelo Mathews’ Controversial Dismissal

Nov 7, 2023, 12:09 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Can The 4th Umpire Rectify This, Please? &#8211; Angelo Mathews Shares A Video Evidence Of Proving Umpires Wrong
ODI World Cup 2023: Can The 4th Umpire Rectify This, Please? – Angelo Mathews Shares A Video Evidence Of Proving Umpires Wrong

Nov 7, 2023, 11:08 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Disgraceful From Shakib Al Hasan And Bangladesh To Stoop Down To That Level &#8211; Angelo Mathews Expresses His Displeasure On Bangladesh Side
ODI World Cup 2023: Disgraceful From Shakib Al Hasan And Bangladesh To Stoop Down To That Level – Angelo Mathews Expresses His Displeasure On Bangladesh Side

Nov 7, 2023, 10:32 AM

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates &#8211; ICC World Cup 2023, Match 33
IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 33

Nov 1, 2023, 9:47 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic