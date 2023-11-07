ODI World Cup 2023: Absolutely Pathetic, That Wasn’t Cool – Gautam Gambhir, Dale Steyn, Usman Khawaja Unhappy With Angelo Mathews’ Controversial Dismissal

The cricketing world was left stunned by Sri Lankan veteran all-rounder Angelo Matthews after Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed to dismiss him in a “Timed Out” manner in the game. The 36-year-old became the first International Cricketer to be timed out, which once sparked a debate regarding the Spirit of Cricket.

In an important game with 2025 Champions Trophy qualification stakes, Bangladesh opted to bowl first winning the toss and the team had a good day with the ball. It all began when Shakib Al Hasan bowled Angelo Mathews during his batting entry in the 25th over. The former captain of Sri Lanka quickly saw that something was wrong with the strap on his helmet.

While he awaited the proper helmet, Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a time-out. Angelo Mathews was unbelievably enraged with the act of the Bangladesh side. Despite his pleas to the umpires, Shakib Al Hasan persisted in his appeal. The ruling declared that Angelo Mathews was the victim of an unusual firing.

Former Indian ODI World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir, former South African pacer Dale Steyn, and Australian opener Usman Khawaja expressed their disappointment with the Bangladesh team for appealing for the wickets, as they feel that it is unfair for a batter to get dismissed in that manner.

“Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews”

Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2023

“Well, that wasn’t cool,”

Well, that wasn’t cool ⏰ — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 6, 2023

“Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. How is that timed out? I’m all for timed out if he doesn’t make his crease but this is ridic (ridiculous). No different then a batsman getting to the crease then taking 3 minutes to face up,”

Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. How is that timed out? I'm all for timed out if he doesn't make his crease but this is ridic. No different then a batsman getting to the crease then taking 3 minutes to face up 🤦🏽‍♂️#cricketworldcup — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) November 6, 2023

As per the rule of MCC, Angelo Mathews’s dismissal was the right one, since he delayed longer to face the opening ball in the match. However, many believed that Matthews’ unintended helmet strap breakage was the reason behind the incident.

According to article 40.1.1 of the ICC playing conditions for the 2023 World Cup, “After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within two minutes of the dismissal or retirement.

“If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.” Article 40.1.2 says: “In the event of an extended delay in which no batter comes to the wicket, the umpires shall adopt the procedure of Law 16.3 (ICC Match referee awarding a match). For the purposes of that clause, the start of the action shall be taken as the expiry of the two minutes referred to above.”

Following the Angelo Mathews unexpected dismissal, there was a lot of discussion among the cricket experts and fans. Many thought that it went against the spirit of the game, even if everything happened as per the rules, and they criticized Shakib for not withdrawing the appeal.