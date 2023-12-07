BAN vs NZ: Three Uncapped Players Named In New Zealand Squad For ODI Series Against Bangladesh

New Zealand has named a 13-man ODI squad to face Bangladesh in three ODIs, with three players receiving their maiden ODI call-up. The squad includes three possible ODI debutants Josh Clarkson, leg-spinner Adi Ashok, and seamer Will O’Rourke.

The team made significant changes following the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, in which the Kiwis advanced to the semifinals despite a loss to India.

After a loss to India, the Kiwis advanced to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals. Ashok, who made his T20I debut in the UAE in August, will play in the final two games, with Ish Sodhi starting the first.

Tom Latham will captain the team. Senior Kiwis players Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, and Devon Conway will not be part of the part of the Squad.

In an interview with the media, Blackcaps selector Sam Wells stated that Josh Clarkson can contribute to the team’s success with both the bat and the ball. He believes that Adi Ashok and Will O’Rourke, who have performed admirably in domestic cricket, can contribute to the team at the top level.

“Josh [Clarkson] is someone who, while still only young, has played over 150 matches for the Stags, developing his skills with bat and ball to become a consistent contributor, Adi and Will are both still fresh to domestic cricket but have been impressive in their early efforts and stepped up well this year in the New Zealand A matches against Australia A,” Black Caps selector Sam Wells said.

“Both offer valuable skill-sets, Adi with impressive control as a young leg spinner, and Will with natural bounce and variation as a tall pace bowler,” Wells added.

Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham, Ben Lister, and Henry Shipley were all ruled out due to injury, while Trent Boult opted out. The three-match ODI series kicks out on December 17 at Dunedin, Nelson, and Napier.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham, Adi Ashok (matches 2 and 3), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi (match 1), Will Young.

ODI SERIES SCHEDULE

Sunday 17 December, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

Wednesday 20 December, Saxton Oval, Nelson

Saturday 23 December, McLean Park, Napier