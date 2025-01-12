Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan’s names were missing as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday, January 12, announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in the forthcoming renowned tournament, which begins on February 19, 2025. Tigers have decided to stick with the young blood. Notably, former captain Tamim Iqbal is not on the roster because he has retired from international cricket.

However, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman have made the 15-man team led by Najmul Hossain Shanto. Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh’s batting line-up in the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Shakib Al Hasan, Tamil Iqbal snubbed as Bangladesh announces ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad

Bangladesh’s 15-member Champions Trophy roster, which includes Shanto, is a mix of seasoned players and young talent looking to make an impression in a major competition. Soumya Sarkar, noted for his left-handed batting and medium-fast bowling, provides depth, while Tanzid Hasan, a left-handed batsman, offers flair to the top order.

Towhid Hridoy, with his powerful six-hitting and useful off-spin, will be a valuable asset to the Tigers during the competition. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s experienced players, such as wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and all-rounder Mahmudullah, give stability, while youthful wicketkeeper-batsman Jaker Ali Anik, who has only five ODIs to his name, is poised to showcase his talent to the world on the big stage.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz is expected to impress with his powerful hitting and leg spin in the next eight-nation tournament. Seasoned pacers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman will be joined by youthful guns Nahid Rana and Tanzim Hasan Shakib.

Nasum Ahmed, a left-arm spinner, completed a well-rounded squad alongside left-handed batsman and wicketkeeper Parvez Hossain Emon, who has yet to make his ODI debut. Notably, Litton Das, like Shakib Al Hasan, was left out of the Champions Trophy roster.

Bangladesh to open CT 2025 against India in Dubai

Bangladesh’s cricket squad has been put in Group A alongside India, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the competition. On February 20, they will begin their CT 2025 campaign in Dubai against India, the previous edition’s runner-up.

Following their debut match, the Tigers will travel to Rawalpindi for their second Champions Trophy 2025 group-stage match against New Zealand on February 24.

Their last group encounter will also be held in Rawalpindi on February 27, against the hosts, Pakistan. The top eight teams from the ODI World Cup 2023 will compete for the renowned white winners’ jackets in the Champions Trophy. Group A consists of Australia, England, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Nahid Rana.

