Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has displayed his right disappointment towards the top-order batter of the side after they failed to show aggression in the batting order during the first of the three-match T20I series at the New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior, which they lost by seven wickets.

Being invited to bat first by the Indian captain, Bangladesh didn’t enjoy a great start with the bat in hand, as they lost both of their openers early in the innings and could post only 39 runs for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay. One of the most upsetting aspects of his batting was how they kept on losing wickets consistently.

Bangladesh captain stayed there for a long time but was helpless as none of his partners could stand at the other end. Towhid Hridoy faced the firing first over of Mayank Yadav and played down a maiden on the last over of the powerplay.

Bangladesh batters don’t know how to score 180? Tigers’ captain drops a bombshell

Including the captain, none of their six top-order batters could get past the 30-run mark in the innings, even on a batting-friendly wicket. It was their all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who stayed there in the middle for his unbeaten 35 runs in 32 deliveries with the help of three boundaries to keep something for them with the bat.

Bangladesh ended up with 127 runs in 19.5 overs. During the post-match press conference, the captain wasn’t impressed with the depth of their batting as he accused the batters of showing the same skill and lack of power for the last ten years.

“We have the ability, but we have room for improvement in our skills. We have been batting in this way for the last ten years. Sometimes we do well. We have to make some changes, perhaps where we practice back home.” Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed at the end of the game.

Back home, most of the T20Is are played on those strips where batting becomes the hardest job, while the spinners can have a huge role to play in the game by varying their pace and spin. Even the scores of 140 could become challenging for the foreign sides, as Australia, the 2021 T20 World Cup champions, found out just before the tournament with a series of defeats.

“We play on 140-150 wickets at home. Our batters don’t know how to score 180 runs. I won’t blame just the wickets, but we have to consider skills and mentality.” Shanto shed light during the discussion.

The experienced member of Bangladesh, however, has backed their players to do well in future games and take lessons. He also believes it would not be needed for him to discuss anything with any individual player.

“I wouldn’t say we played badly. We are a better team than this. We haven’t done well in this format for a long time, but I don’t believe we are such a bad team. I don’t want to talk about any individual player. I think the batting unit didn’t do well today.” Shanto remarked at the end of the game.

The left-handed batter has highlighted that they would think about the approach but they could not rush into the matters.

“There will be aggression in the way we approach our scoring, but sometimes we have to select the balls correctly. We will think about it, but we can’t rush in changing our approach.” Bangladesh captain concluded.

Bangladesh goes into the second T20I game of the series, being 1-0 down, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.