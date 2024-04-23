Many have questioned the mindset of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after it allowed Shakib Al Hasan to miss three of the upcoming T20Is against Zimbabwe. But the BCB had recalled Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL 2024 after giving him a one-day extension till May 1.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman will be eligible for the Chennai Super Kings’ match against Punjab Kings on May 1, after the Bangladesh Cricket Board extended his leave for one additional day for the present Indian Premier League. The left-arm has had a strong start to his CSK career, taking 10 wickets in five matches.

BCB had previously awarded Mustafizur a No-objection certificate for the IPL until April 30, but the board has now allowed him to continue the the for one more day to play in one more game for his team.

“Mustafizur was supposed to return after April 30 but now we have allowed him to stay back for their match on May 1st. He is expected to arrive on May 2 for the T20 series against Zimbabwe (from May 3 to 12) and later we are not ready to release him as we want to rest him for a few days before the World Cup,” a BCB official told Cricbuzz.

After the Zimbabwe T20Is, Bangladesh is scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against the USA from May 21-25 as well.

Shakib Al Hasan to skip three T20Is against Zimbabwe to play in DPL

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed on April 23, 2024, that ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the first three matches of the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

This will allow the all-rounder to compete in the DPL Super League stage for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club. Jalal claimed that if the all-rounder can control his workload, he may play the final two T20Is slated in Dhaka.

“Shakib is expected to return to the country in two days. He will participate in the Super League upon his return. We will discuss this with him and then finalize the decision. However, based on what I’ve heard, he may not play with Zimbabwe in the Chattogram phase, as he will be playing in the Super League. We will confirm the details following our discussion,” said Jalal as per reports. https://twitter.com/saifahmed75/status/1782719025900040483?t=w9WO_7DlIUi-QiVsTIyW6g

The first three T20Is of the Zimbabwe series will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on May 3, 5 and 7 respectively. Then the last two matches will be shifted to Dhaka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on May 10 and 12.

