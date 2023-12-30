Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Is Waiting For Clarification From Shakib Al Hasan On Their Captain’s Appointment

“Look, whether Shakib [Al Hasan] will continue [as captain] or not is a matter for later,” Jalal Yunus, the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) chairman of cricket operations said.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed concern about Litton Das’ “wavering concentration” both on and off the field, in addition to the injury dispute between them and the BCB, and has already departed the team for personal reasons twice during the World Cup.

Despite the concerns, he, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Najmul Hossain Shanto are still in contention to captain the Test team against New Zealand. Bangladesh’s World Cup campaign has been a misery in Sub-continental conditions. They began the campaign with a six-game losing streak, with their only victories coming against opponents from Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Najmul Hossain Shanto was named temporary captain for these two New Zealand series, and the 25-year-old garnered accolades for leading the Tigers to a home Test win over the Kiwis, as well as their first-ever ODI and T20I win over the Black Caps in New Zealand.

With Shanto impressing via his leadership in his brief spell as captain, doubts have been raised as to whether the 25-year-old, who has already declared his willingness to captain Bangladesh in the long run, should be appointed as the Tigers’ next regular captain. However, BCB appears to be holding off on deciding until he meets with Shakib.