Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Is Waiting For Clarification From Shakib Al Hasan On Their Captain’s Appointment

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Is Waiting For Clarification From Shakib Al Hasan On Their Captain’s Appointment

All

Cricket News

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Is Waiting For Clarification From Shakib Al Hasan On Their Captain’s Appointment

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 30, 2023 at 2:05 PM

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Is Waiting For Clarification From Shakib Al Hasan On Their Captain&#8217;s Appointment

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is unsure about appointing the next long-term captain of the national team after completing the ODI World Cup. After suffering an injury during the mega tournament in India, the left-handed all-rounder missed the two-match test series against New Zealand.

Shakib Al Hasan, contesting in the upcoming general election, missed the two-Test home series against New Zealand in November and the ongoing white-ball tour of the Black Caps due to a finger injury. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has previously discussed retiring from international cricket one format at a time.

Jalal Yunis, however, maintained that the board still considers Shakib Al Hasan as their regular skipper despite the cricketer mentioning during an exclusive interview ahead of the World Cup that he would not continue in the role after the mega event.

Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan Credits: Twitter
“Look, whether Shakib [Al Hasan] will continue [as captain] or not is a matter for later,” Jalal Yunus, the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) chairman of cricket operations said.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed concern about Litton Das’ “wavering concentration” both on and off the field, in addition to the injury dispute between them and the BCB, and has already departed the team for personal reasons twice during the World Cup.

Despite the concerns, he, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Najmul Hossain Shanto are still in contention to captain the Test team against New Zealand. Bangladesh’s World Cup campaign has been a misery in Sub-continental conditions. They began the campaign with a six-game losing streak, with their only victories coming against opponents from Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh Cricket Team
Bangladesh Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

Najmul Hossain Shanto was named temporary captain for these two New Zealand series, and the 25-year-old garnered accolades for leading the Tigers to a home Test win over the Kiwis, as well as their first-ever ODI and T20I win over the Black Caps in New Zealand.

With Shanto impressing via his leadership in his brief spell as captain, doubts have been raised as to whether the 25-year-old, who has already declared his willingness to captain Bangladesh in the long run, should be appointed as the Tigers’ next regular captain. However, BCB appears to be holding off on deciding until he meets with Shakib.

Tagged:

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Bangladesh National Cricket Team

Shakib al Hasan

Related Article
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Is Waiting For Clarification From Shakib Al Hasan On Their Captain&#8217;s Appointment
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Is Waiting For Clarification From Shakib Al Hasan On Their Captain’s Appointment

Dec 30, 2023, 2:05 PM

Cricket Australia Requests Bangladesh Cricket Board To Reschedule The Test Series
Cricket Australia Requests Bangladesh Cricket Board To Reschedule The Test Series

Dec 12, 2023, 3:18 PM

BPL 2024: 10th Edition Of Bangladesh Premier League Is Set To Begin On January 19
BPL 2024: 10th Edition Of Bangladesh Premier League Is Set To Begin On January 19

Dec 12, 2023, 12:45 PM

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) To Form A Three Member Committee To Analyze Their Team&#8217;s Performance In 2023 ODI World Cup
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) To Form A Three Member Committee To Analyze Their Team’s Performance In 2023 ODI World Cup

Nov 30, 2023, 2:21 PM

Bangladesh Cricketer Nasir Hossain On Trial For Adultery, Could Be Jailed For Seven Years
Bangladesh Cricketer Nasir Hossain On Trial For Adultery, Could Be Jailed For Seven Years

Feb 11, 2022, 2:05 PM

The Chattogram Challengers Captaincy Row Comes To An End As BCB Accepted Explanations Provided By The Franchise
The Chattogram Challengers Captaincy Row Comes To An End As BCB Accepted Explanations Provided By The Franchise

Feb 5, 2022, 6:23 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy