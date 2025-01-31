The ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2025) season has reportedly come under scanner for match-fixing. The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is investigating eight matches for suspected fixing based on anonymous tips and media reports.

As per reports, Six of the ten players on ACU’s radar have played for the national team, two are uncapped, and two are overseas players. The four franchises in question are Durbar Rajshahi, Dhaka Capitals, Sylhet Strikers, and Chittagong Kings.

The following matches are being investigated for spot and match-fixing: Fortune Barishal vs Rajshahi (January 6), Rangpur Riders vs Dhaka (January 7), Dhaka vs Sylhet (January 10), Rajshahi vs Dhaka (January 12), Chittagong vs Sylhet (January 13), Barishal vs Khulna Tigers (January 22), Chittagong vs Sylhet (January 22), and Rajshahi vs Rangpur.

Obviously an absurd matter: BCB official on Bangladesh Premier League under match-fixing scanner

In the aforementioned matches, bowlers conceded three consecutive wides and no-balls, a strange playing XI selection, and slow batting in the middle overs when chasing large totals.

Meanwhile, there are questions about the operation of the seven appointed ACU integrity officers for each of the seven franchises because their payment, lodging, and other allowances are covered by the franchises themselves.

“It was brought to the attention of both [BCB] CEO [Nizamuddin Chowdhury] and [BCB] president [Faruque Ahmed] that when the ACU officials are with the team, how could they work properly if their expenses are taken care of by those franchises. They will definitely be biased.

When I told them about the matter, the president and CEO agreed on the point. But later nothing changed, I don’t know. But this is obviously an absurd matter,” a BCB official, requesting anonymity, told The Daily Star.

According to the Daily Star, there were instances of cricketers not on the official team roster, one from each of the Rajshahi and Chittagong franchises, being present in the players’ dugout.

We got tips from many corners: BCB’s head of ACU, Major (Retd) Raiyan Azad

BCB’s ACU head, Major (Retd) Raiyan Azad, told The Daily Star that no PMOA [Players Match Officials Area] had been given for the two players, but he pledged to look into the problem if authentic proof was provided.

“If they stay at the dugout all the time during the match, it’s a matter of concern for me. He may have taken the pass by some unfair means. This is very common in international and franchise tournaments. When a tournament takes place, we get tips from many corners. The Intelligence hub of the ICC, our ACU network, and the media also have their network. So it’s a regular process,” Raiyan was quoted by Daily Star.

BPL has been accused of spot-fixing before. Former Bangladesh captain Mohammad Ashraful was suspended for eight years in 2014 after admitting to spot-fixing in the BPL 2013 season.

