Amidst the disturbing situation in Bangladesh, it has become quite tough for the national cricket team to make their travel to Pakistan for the start of the two-Test series on the previous scheduled date of August 17.

A few reports claimed that the national players of Bangladesh trained for a couple of days at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Mirpur before going through the gum session before they couldn’t move out of their houses with the increase of political issues in the country.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also reported on giving the idea to the BCB of coming early in the country for the red-ball games to which they didn’t get any response at the beginning.

Bangladesh to travel to Pakistan on August 12

The Bangladesh national cricket team will now travel to Pakistan in August, five days before their initially planned, to prepare for the upcoming two-match Test series, which will begin on August 21, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The PCN has confirmed that the tourists will train at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from August 14 to 16 before moving to Islamabad on August 17 to hold their second practice session at the Pindi ground from August 18 to 20.

“Sports is not only about winning and losing, it’s also about camaraderie. I remain confident that the extra training sessions in Lahore will allow the players to showcase their best skills and talent on the global stage.” Salman Naseer, the PCB Chief Operating Officer, expressed in a press conference.

He also showed his delight as they look forward to welcoming the Bangladesh men’s team with their traditional hospitality, which will allow the visitors to have three additional days of practice at the iconic venues.

“We are delighted that the BCB has accepted our offer, and we look forward to welcoming the Bangladesh men’s cricket team in Lahore on 13 August with our traditional hospitality. This will allow them to have three additional days of training and practice at one of our iconic venues before proceeding to Islamabad as originally planned.” Naseer pointed out.

However, despite their early travel, the foreign coaching staff of the Bangladesh cricket team have opted out of the practice session as their respective embassies have imposed restrictions on travel to the country due to political conditions.

The foreign coaches include the likes of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, bowling coach Andre Adams, assistant coach Nic Pothas, spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed, batting coach David Hemp, and their strength and conditioning coach Nathan Kelly.

“We cannot force them (the foreign coaching staff) to attend practice sessions given their travel restrictions. The fact that several police stations in the city are still not operating is a significant concern. We are working on getting the team to Pakistan earlier.” A BCB official told to Cricbuzz.

It’s also been understood that their former captain of the longest format, Shakib Al Hasan, and Shoriful Islam, both of whom are currently in Canada for the Global T20 League, will make their direct trip to Pakistan if got selected for the Test squad, which is expected to be announced on August 11.