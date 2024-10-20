Basit Ali, former Pakistan cricketer has reacted after India A’s Abhishek Sharma and Pakistan Shaheens’ Sufiyan Muqeem got into a verbal altercation during their sides’ Emerging Nations Asia Cup T20 2024 match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat.

India A won the toss and made a flying start to their innings. Opening batters Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh came out firing and got their team off to a good start in the high-pressure game against Pakistan A.

Abhishek played a terrible innings, scoring 35 runs off 22 balls. He batted with a strike rate of around 160 and hit five fours and two sixes in his innings. He and Prabhsimran Singh (36) added 68 runs to the opening partnership.

Abhishek Sharma and Sufiyan Muqeem fight

Abhishek, who has created a reputation for himself in Indian cricket through his aggressive style, lived up to expectations. The opening batter attacked the bowlers from the onset and oozed class with the bat.

Abhishek was at his aggressive best, slamming bowlers all over the field. He got off to a good start with the bat but was unable to maintain it. Sufiyan Muqeem removed the Southpaw while attempting to hit the bowling out of the park for a boundary.

Abhishek stepped off the crease and hit the wrist spinner over the covers. But he didn’t make the right connection and was trapped inside the circle. However, as soon as he got out, tempers between the two players exploded.

Muqeem was seen showing a shut-up gesture to Abhishek and signaling for him to go back to the pavilion. Not the one to take unnecessary jibes, Abhishek replied in kind, and umpires had to intervene to separate the two cricketers.

Here is the video:

Aap gaaliyan de rahe hai: Basit Ali slams Sufiyan Muqeem for his poor conduct on the field

However, this poor conduct on the field by Sufiyan Muqeem didn’t sit well with former Pakistan batter Basit Ali. Ali, on his YouTube channel, slammed the cricketer for his poor behavior and asked the Pakistan Shaheen team management to take appropriate action on the spinner.

“The cricket was top-class, but one thing that really upset me was the incident involving Sufiyan Muqeem and Abhishek Sharma. If I were sitting in the dugout or the team manager, I would have told Sufiyan, ‘Son, pick up your things and go back.’ You haven’t even played proper cricket for Pakistan yet, and you’re already using abusive language—what kind of behaviour is this?” Basit said.

Referring to Muqeem’s send-off gesture after dismissing Abhishek Sharma, Basit added, “You’re hurling abuses—did you take a hat-trick or something? (Aap gaaliyan de rahe hai, kya aapne hat-trick leliya?) You’re not at that level yet. The management needs to teach young players how to respect the opposition.”

Despite the tension, India A held their nerve to secure a narrow 7-run win, posting 183/8 and restricting Pakistan A to 176/7.

