The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL franchise owners are set to clash with one another over the ‘Impact Player’ rule when the two parties meet to discuss the same amongst other things on July 31.

This meeting, initially reported by Cricbuzz, will take place on July 31 at 7:30 pm in the BCCI office on the fourth floor of the Wankhede Stadium Complex.

According to a one-page, five-point agenda provided to franchise owners, the BCCI is aiming for agreement on the ‘Impact Player Rule’, which has divided the IPL cricket community, Cricbuzz reported.

The ‘Impact Player’ regulation, implemented a few years ago, has inspired a lot of thought and controversy within the IPL ecosystem. While the playing and coaching communities are considered to be mainly opposed, broadcasters, who have invested over Rs 48,000 crore in the league, appear to be solidly in favor of continuing the same.

BCCI set to scrap the Impact Player rule in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The BCCI appears undecided on the issue, which could explain why it has been included in the meeting schedule. While Board officials widely acknowledge that the regulation provides an opportunity for an additional Indian player, they are also sensitive to concerns that it may negatively affect the development of all-rounders – players who are vital to a team’s success at any level of the competition.

It would not be shocking if the BCCI decided to remove the regulation from the Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 league, where it was first implemented a few years ago. There are strong indications within the BCCI that a reassessment of the rule is underway, albeit no final decision has yet been taken. It is expected to take a call within a few days.

Apart from this, the other main issue to be discussed will be the player retention.

Here is the five-point agenda for the meeting:

ITEM NO. 1: Discussion on IPL Player Regulations including:

Players Retention / Right to Match Salary Cap (Auction Purse, Incremental Performance Pay & Match Fee) Big Auction Capped to uncapped players Player Trade / Player Loan

ITEM NO. 2: Overseas Players

ITEM NO. 3: Discussion on Impact Player Rule

ITEM NO. 4: IPL Gaming rights

ITEM NO. 5: Discussion on IPL Central Merchandising

ITEM NO. 6: To consider any other business matters related to the IPL.

Also Read: India’s ODI Players Arrive In Colombo To Start Practice Under This New Coach

