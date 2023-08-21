On August 21, 2023, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released the 17-person Team India team for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 competition, which starts on August 30.

While the team was as expected with a few surprises, there were a lot of rumors in both the bowling and batting areas.

In terms of the batting lineup, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Captain Rohit Sharma were chosen for the top order. Ishan Kishan was additionally selected as a backup opener. At third base for India, Virat Kohli would continue to bat.

The presence of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who had just recovered from surgery for their respective injuries, was the major news at this point. Shreyas Iyer has been out since March 2023 with a back issue and Rahul has been out of action since May 2023 after suffering a thigh.

But now both have been chosen in the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023 and will probably solve India’s no.4 conundrum.

Tilak Varma Earns Maiden ODI Call-Up

They were joined in forming a middle order by Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Suryakumar Yadav. Tilak Varma, a left-handed alternative in the center, was also named to the team.

Kuldeep Yadav was the sole option for a wrist spin in the spin department, leaving Yuzvendra Chahal out. Two other spinners were picked for the Asia Cup roster: Ravindra Jadeja and Akshar Patel.

India has a wide range of alternatives for pace players after selecting Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Here is the India squad for Asia Cup 2023:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Backup- Sanju Samson