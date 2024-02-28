sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • BCCI announces annual player retainership 2023-24

BCCI announces annual player retainership 2023-24

Sw Staff

Feb 28, 2024 at 7:46 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
BCCI announces annual player retainership 2023-24

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2023-24 season (October 1st, 2023 to September 30th, 2024).

Grade A+ (4 Athletes)

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Grade A (6 Athletes)

R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya.

Grade B (5 Athletes)

Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Grade C (15 Athletes)

Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.

Additionally, athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis.

For instance, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, having played 2 Test matches so far, will be inducted into Grade C if they participate in the Dharamsala Test Match, i.e., the 5th Test of the ongoing series against England.

Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations.

The Selection Committee has also recommended Fast Bowling contracts for the following athletes – Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Umran Malik, Yash Dayal and Vidwath Kaverappa.

The BCCI has recommended that all athletes give precedence to participating in domestic cricket during periods when they are not representing the national team.

Tagged:

Arshdeep Singh

BCCI

Dharamsala

England

India

Kuldeep Yadav

Surya Kumar

Related Article
BCCI announces annual player retainership 2023-24
BCCI announces annual player retainership 2023-24

Feb 28, 2024, 7:46 PM

IND vs ENG: His Record In First-Class Cricket Is Quite Outstanding &#8211; AB de Villiers Excited To See Sarfaraz Khan In Indian Colours
IND vs ENG: His Record In First-Class Cricket Is Quite Outstanding – AB de Villiers Excited To See Sarfaraz Khan In Indian Colours

Feb 1, 2024, 2:14 PM

So Unlucky To Be Indian: Fans Slam Indian Team-Management For Not Including Kuldeep Yadav In Playing XI For 1st IND vs ENG Test
So Unlucky To Be Indian: Fans Slam Indian Team-Management For Not Including Kuldeep Yadav In Playing XI For 1st IND vs ENG Test

Jan 25, 2024, 9:36 AM

IND vs ENG: &#8220;Kuldeep Yadav As A Wrist Spinner Will Bring That Variation But&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Harbhajan Singh Shares His Opinion On India&#8217;s Third Choice Spinner
IND vs ENG: “Kuldeep Yadav As A Wrist Spinner Will Bring That Variation But…” – Harbhajan Singh Shares His Opinion On India’s Third Choice Spinner

Jan 23, 2024, 12:30 PM

Harbhajan Singh Hails Yuzvendra Chahal As India’s &#8220;Best And Bravest&#8221; Leg Spinner
Harbhajan Singh Hails Yuzvendra Chahal As India’s “Best And Bravest” Leg Spinner

Jan 21, 2024, 2:47 PM

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal
IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal

Nov 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy