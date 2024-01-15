sportzwiki logo
All

Cricket News

BCCI Invites Application For National Selector, One Selector From West Zone Likely To Make Way

Sportzwiki Editor
Jan 15, 2024 at 2:43 PM

BCCI Invites Application For National Selector, One Selector From West Zone Likely To Make Way

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for the post of one national selector for the senior men’s team. The board, however, has not revealed the name of the active selector who will be replaced.

Former India fast-bowler Ajit Agarkar is currently the chairman of the the five-member selection panel. BCCI’s customary practice has been to designate one member from each zone (north, south, east, west, and central). The member with the highest experience in international cricket, usually determined by Test appearances, is appointed the chairman of the panel.

As per rules, no selector can have more than a combined term of five years (junior and senior panels taken together). At present, the selection panel has two selectors from west zone and one each from east, south and central. There is no selector from the north zone in the panel as of now.

The selection panel already had Salil Ankola from the West Zone when Agarkar replaced Chetan Sharma as the chief selector, thus making it two selectors from west zone. SS Das, S Sharath and Subroto Banerjee are currently representing the East, South and Central zone respectively.

BCCI invites application for new selector:

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI will want to have someone from the north in the committee and one of the two selectors from west zone could be on their way out. The interested applicants have until 6pm IST on January 25 to submit their candidature.

The applications will be screened by the BCCI before they invite the shortlisted candidates for the interview. The BCCI has also stated the eligibility criteria in the application, stating that the applicants should have played (a) a minimum of seven Tests, or (b) 30 first-class games, or (c) ten ODIs and 20 first-class matches to be eligible. No date has been set for the interviews.

BCCI

India National Cricket Team

